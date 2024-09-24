Vinay Rajkumar on board for Vijay Kumar's next directorial, 'City Lights'

Vijay Kumar, riding high on the success of his sophomore directorial venture, Bheema, is now gearing up for his third outing, titled City Lights. This project holds special significance as it stars his daughter, Monisha, who is set to make her acting debut. The anticipation surrounding City Lights has been palpable, especially after the recent unveiling of its first-look poster.

The poster features Monisha in a thoughtful pose against the lively backdrop of bustling Bengaluru, hinting at her role as a relatable girl-next-door character facing the ups and downs of life. This visual effectively captures the essence of her journey, suggesting that her character will navigate various challenges that many can relate to. While the specific details of the storyline remain under wraps, the makers plan to deliver a realistic narrative.

Adding to the excitement is the news that Vinay Rajkumar will join the cast of City Lights. Known for his versatile roles in films such as Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, Pepe, and the upcoming Gramayana, Vinay’s involvement marks an intriguing twist for the film.

The director and actor recently bonded over their respective projects, Bheema and Pepe, and this camaraderie likely inspired Vijay to bring Vinay into the fold for City Lights. The announcement came with a striking new poster featuring Vinay’s face reflected in the rearview mirror of an autorickshaw, suggesting a thoughtful and realistic storyline that captures the essence of urban life.

As Vijay Kumar and Vinay Rajkumar embark on this exciting journey together, their fresh partnership aims to bring a unique touch to the film. In an interview with CE, Vijay shares some insights about his upcoming directorial project: “In my two previous films, people noticed that I often focus on raw content, which has become my signature style.