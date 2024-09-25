‘I see myself thriving in the South Indian industry’, singer Anveshi Jain

Singer Anveshi Jain gained greater recognition as an actor after her debut with the web series Gandi Baat (2018). Subsequently, she has done a couple of films in Hindi and a project each in Gujarati and Telugu. Having acted in Telugu, her affection for South Indian cinema is apparent when she shares,
"The South holds a special place in my heart." The actor is looking forward to highlighting the energy that permeates the industry. From the camaraderie among actors to the warmth from fans, she is overwhelmed by the unique culture that celebrates both newcomers and established actors. "The respect between fans and actors in the South is incredible; it feels like family," she adds.
Anveshi’s entry into the film industry is as interesting as her journey itself. It all began when she shared meticulously curated content on social media that showcased her multifaceted personality, including her singing, traditional attire, and even live interactions that connected her with fans. "I realised my unique style could grab attention," she says while adding how social media became a platform for creativity during the lockdown.
This commitment to her craft caught the eye of a Telugu film director searching for an actor for a female-centric role. Her breakthrough moment came when the director stumbled upon her online presence, leading to her first project, where she portrayed a sexologist in Gandi Baat. "It was a leap of faith, but I trained diligently for a year and a half," she recalls, driven by her passion and determination.
The casting for Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by AP Arjun, came about organically, she says. "When the team needed a character with depth and grit, they thought of me," she explains, noting how her patience to bag the right role paid off. In Martin, produced by Uday K Mehta, Anveshi sees her stepping into the shoes of a character—Martin’s girlfriend, who is a sharp, strong-willed gangster.
"She’s ruthless and wouldn’t hesitate to kill if Martin asked her to," Anveshi explains, illustrating the complexity of her role. "The character’s fierce nature is a departure from my previous work, allowing me to explore a more intense side of her acting abilities."
Describing her time on set, Anveshi reveals that the experience felt larger than life. "The adrenaline was high with all the heavy action and racing sequences," she notes and mentioned that working alongside Dhruva Sarja, she found a kindred spirit. "He’s incredibly gentle and patient, making it easy to collaborate and bring our characters to life," she says.
As she stands on the brink of her first pan-Indian film, Anveshi Jain is not just excited—she is driven. "The South Indian film industry is where I see myself thriving. I am eager to take on more projects that challenge me creatively."