‘I see myself thriving in the South Indian industry’, singer Anveshi Jain

Singer Anveshi Jain gained greater recognition as an actor after her debut with the web series Gandi Baat (2018). Subsequently, she has done a couple of films in Hindi and a project each in Gujarati and Telugu. Having acted in Telugu, her affection for South Indian cinema is apparent when she shares,

"The South holds a special place in my heart." The actor is looking forward to highlighting the energy that permeates the industry. From the camaraderie among actors to the warmth from fans, she is overwhelmed by the unique culture that celebrates both newcomers and established actors. "The respect between fans and actors in the South is incredible; it feels like family," she adds.

Anveshi’s entry into the film industry is as interesting as her journey itself. It all began when she shared meticulously curated content on social media that showcased her multifaceted personality, including her singing, traditional attire, and even live interactions that connected her with fans. "I realised my unique style could grab attention," she says while adding how social media became a platform for creativity during the lockdown.

This commitment to her craft caught the eye of a Telugu film director searching for an actor for a female-centric role. Her breakthrough moment came when the director stumbled upon her online presence, leading to her first project, where she portrayed a sexologist in Gandi Baat. "It was a leap of faith, but I trained diligently for a year and a half," she recalls, driven by her passion and determination.