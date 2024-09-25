‘No tension here,’ says Kichcha Sudeep about 'Max' release delay

Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited film Max is facing a delay in its release, leaving fans frustrated. Speculation is rife about a rift between producer Kalaipuli Thanu of V Creations and actor Sudeep, but the pan-India star has squashed the rumours, attributing the holdup to production snags rather than any personal conflict.

In a recent media interaction for Bigg Boss Season 11, Sudeep clarified, “There’s no tension here. The film is done; it’s a pan-India project facing some technical hurdles.” He emphasised that, as a partner, he’s fully invested in resolving these issues. “If there were real problems, would we have finished filming?”

Initially, fans buzzed about a potential release date, which was supposed to be announced on Ganesha festival, speculating that the film would hit theaters on September 27 in multiple languages. However, producer Thanu took to social media to express the disappointment over the inability to confirm a release date, citing unforeseen technical challenges that raised eyebrows about the project.

Sudeep, however, pushed back against negativity, labeling it as mere gossip. “We all have our challenges; it’s important to respect that. Once the film drops, everyone will see the benefits,” he stated.

Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, Max features Sudeepa as a cop, alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Pramod Shetty. The film boasts music by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by himself, and cinematography by Shekhar Chandra.