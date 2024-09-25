'Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide' gets a release date

Team Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide, a group of theatre enthusiasts, is gearing up for the film's release on October 18. Recently, they announced the news alongside the launch of their captivating trailer. The film is written and directed by Sundar S, and produced by Chintan Kambanna under the banner of Karadaayaama Studios. Chintan's father, Dr Shivanna K, not only presented the trailer but also penned the lyrics for the title track.

During the event, producer Chinthan Kambanna shared his thoughts on what attracted him to the film's storyline and the inspiration behind the lyrics. "I was initially drawn to acting through theatre," he explained. After meeting director Sundar S, he felt compelled to produce this film, impressed by the director's creative vision.

Interestingly, the film's plot aligns with a real-life case currently under investigation, adding a twist to the story. Sundar noted, "Our team comes from a strong theatre background. We spent a lot of time developing various storylines before choosing one that connects with modern audiences."

The technical crew includes cinematographers Mohan MS and Jagdish R, editor Nani Krishna, and composer Shiom, while Lakshmipathy MK has handled the film's VFX. Producer Chinthan has also doubled up as an actor and has played a role in the film.