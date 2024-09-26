A creative crusade

Lately, social media harassment has become a hot topic, prompting various celebrities to voice their concerns about the relentless negativity that permeates online spaces. Among those who have bravely taken a stand is hip-hop artiste, rapper and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Eshani. Through her powerful art, she is making a statement against the hate and bullying that many face in the digital realm.

Eshani has recently released a song, Asli Banna, a bold and heartfelt track that directly addresses the challenges of online abuse,

particularly from anonymous accounts that often operate without accountability. The song is available on her YouTube channel and features collaborations with talented individuals, including producer Venkat VS and director Giri Gowda. The lyrics were co-written by Eshani and Martin, while the visuals were captured by cinematographer Keerthan Poojary, with music composed by DJ Lethal.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind Asali Banna, Eshani reveals that her experiences during her time on Bigg Boss deeply influenced her songwriting. “I poured my emotions into this track,” she explains. “I’ve been subjected to trolls and hostility for no apparent reason, often by people who don’t even know me. With this song, I wanted to ask why there’s such a need to spread hate. It’s a direct message to trolls: why should we remain silent?”

Despite her efforts to combat online harassment, Eshani faced challenges when she reported the abuse to cybercrime authorities. “Many trolls hide behind fake profiles, which makes it tough to pursue legal action,” she says. “This song is my way of sharing my perspective and standing up against the negativity that can be so overwhelming.”

The music video for Asali Banna was shot in a single day on Airport Road on a modest budget but packed with visual flair and emotional depth. Eshani hopes to inspire others to find their voices and stand up against hate through her platform. “I want people to know that they’re not alone in this fight. Together, we can create a more supportive and positive online community.”