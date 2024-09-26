'Gopilola': A film on organic farming to release in October

Gopilola, which aims to blend themes of organic farming with romance and action, is set to hit theatres on October 4. Directed by R Ravindra and produced by R Sanath Kumar, this film introduces debutant Manjunath Arasu in the lead role.

Anticipation for Gopilola soared during its trailer launch which was attended by prominent people from the Kannada industry including veteran filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu who led the event. He was joined by actors and filmmakers like Doddanna, Joe Simon, K Manju, MG Ramamurthy, Srinagar Kitty, and PC Shekhar.

With a keen focus on organic farming, Gopilola aims to spark meaningful conversations while entertaining its audience. As director R Ravindra stated, “Gopilola is not just about agriculture; it’s a love story with a significant message.”

Producer Sanath Kumar expressed his connection to the project, “As someone from a farming family, it brings me immense joy to tell a story related to organic farming. I truly believe the audience will appreciate what we have created.”

For Manjunath Arasu, who is stepping into the lead role, Gopilola marks a proud moment in his career. “It’s my first film, and I’m excited about the work we have done. The film has everything—action, suspense, love, and humour,” he shared enthusiastically. The film features a soundtrack by Mithun Ashokan.