I’m setting my own pace and leading by example: Actor Raadya

With Gurutej Shetty’s Ronny, featuring Kiran Raj, entering its second week in theatres, actor Raadya, who plays the female lead, is thrilled by the audience’s enthusiastic response. “Initially, I was nervous because my character brings both positive and negative shades. But surprisingly, people have liked it, and the feedback I have been receiving on social media is overwhelming,” she shares.

At just three films into her career, Raadya is eager to carve her niche in the industry. While she appreciates the industry’s recognition of her hard work, she points out a troubling trend: “The industry voices support for choosing Kannada actors, yet it often remains just a voice. Despite the wealth of talent here, many filmmakers still prefer actors from other states, with only a few exceptions.”

This reality leaves her puzzled. “I’ve expressed my concerns during various interactions. I don’t know the formula behind it, but I hope it changes,” asserts Raadya, as she explores opportunities with various filmmakers.

She acknowledges that directors like Rakhit Shetty and Rishab Shetty favour female actors from Karnataka, yet the trend of bringing in talent from other languages persists. “There’s so much talent here, and it’s disappointing. Even though I have opportunities to expand into Tamil and Telugu films, I’m prioritising Kannada and seeking more projects here. I’m actively reaching out to directors and keeping my fingers crossed,” she says with determination.

Raadya is also keen on collaborating with established production houses. “I am open to working with new production houses, but many start strong and then struggle without proper support. Ultimately, that can waste time and energy. My focus is on career growth, not just making money. That’s why I’m selective about the projects I take on. I’m looking for that big break.” She concludes with a resolute tone: “My surroundings tell me not to rush. I’m setting my own pace and leading by example.”