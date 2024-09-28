'Amara Madhura Prema' is inspired by Sahana Vijayakumar's Kshame, says Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar

Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Amara Madhura Prema, has officially wrapped up shooting. The acclaimed director, known for America! America!!, has gathered an interesting cast for the film that includes Shanvi Srivastava, Nirup Bhandari, and Pruthvi Ambaar in leading roles. The film is now in the dubbing stage, and Nagathihalli has shared with us that his film is inspired by the novel Kshame by Sahana Vijayakumar.

“We have maintained the original essence of the story while adapting it for the screen,” he explains, noting that he has written the screenplay and dialogues himself. He mentions that the film goes beyond a typical love triangle, aiming to evoke the charm of classic films like America! America!!. “We filmed major scenes in America over 45 days, with additional shoots in Bengaluru,” he adds.

Produced by K Ravindra (Kaiva and Loveli), under Abhuvanasa Creations, the film also features performances from Manasi Sudhir and Mandya Ramesh, along with a talented group of students from Tent Cinema, including Baby Ritu Singh.

In this project, Nagathihalli collaborates with music director Mano Murthy for the sixth time. Together, they have created five songs, including three penned by Nagathihalli and one by Yogaraj. Adding a devotional element to the soundtrack, they have included Gajanana Sharma’s ‘Innastu Bekenna Hrudayakke Rama’, which will be part of the album. Additionally, the film’s music also has lines by Savitha Nagabhushan.

With SK Rao handling the cinematography, Shivu managing the art direction, and editing is by Shri Crazy Minds.