Pruthvi Ambaar and Manvita Kamath’s 'Happily Married' set for direct OTT release

The psychological thriller Happily Married, featuring Pruthvi Ambaar and Manvita Kamath, is all set to premiere directly on select OTT platforms on September 28. As the release date approaches, directors Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, who have brought this Kannada adaptation of the 2020 Malayalam thriller Love, have recently unveiled a trailer. The original film, written and directed by Khalid Rahman, starred Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. It also has a Tamil remake starring Bharath and Vani Bhojan, among others.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the tumultuous lives of Pruthvi Ambaar and Manvita Kamath as a young couple navigating their relationship. Initially united in love, they grapple with conflicting perspectives, ultimately escalating into animosity and violence. This dramatic turn raises an essential question: what fate awaits their relationship as new characters enter their lives? The film also features a supporting cast, including Dharmanna Kadur and Sreejith Ravi.

Happily Married is produced by Friday Films, Silver Train International, and Tiny Hands Production. This film marks the second directorial venture for the duo, following their Kannada debut with Life is Beautiful, which has generated considerable buzz. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, Happily Married promises to captivate audiences as it explores the complexities of love, conflict, and human relationships. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release on September 28, ready to witness this gripping story unfold.