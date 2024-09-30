INTERVIEW | Animation served as a blueprint for '45'

Arjun Janya, celebrated as the magical composer of the Kannada film industry, has made a bold leap into filmmaking with his ambitious pan-Indian project, 45, produced by Ramesh Reddy. The film, featuring the powerhouse trio of Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, has just wrapped up shooting. Arjun revealed that the inspiration behind 45 came from a deeply personal place—his late brother, Kiran, who passed away during the Covid pandemic.

Santana Dharma will serve as an underlying layer throughout the narrative

In an exclusive chat with CE, Arjun shared his unique vision for the film. He describes the qualities of the lead actors, comparing them to deities, stating, “Uppi (Upendra) sir is like Brahma, guiding me; Raj B Shetty is Vishnu, versatile and adaptable; and Shivanna embodies Maheshwara, showing devotion and sincerity.” While he intends to keep some details under wraps until the release, it’s clear that the film is infused with significant themes. Arjun emphasised that 45 is a commercial film, but Santana Dharma will serve as an underlying layer throughout the narrative. “We want to bring back the traditions that resonate with the current generation,” he states.

I never knew how to tell a story properly

Initially, Arjun never intended to direct. “I never knew how to tell a story properly. I would spend one and a half hours explaining my story and screenplay to actors,” he admits. It was Shivarajkumar who encouraged him to take the plunge, insisting that he could balance both music and direction. “After all that effort, Shivanna asked, ‘You want someone else to direct?’ That pushed me to take charge,” Arjun recalls.

I created three versions of the animated film at Rs 40 lakhs

Arjun explains that his directorial debut is particularly fascinating because of his preparation process. Before filming, he created a complete animated version of the film—a first in the Kannada industry and a pioneering effort worldwide. “We’ve heard of storyboards, but this is the first time an entire film has been pre-visualised in animation,” Arjun states proudly.

The animation took a year and a half to complete, while the actual filming was done in just 106 days. “Because of the animation, we saved about 100 days of shooting,” he explains. Arjun reveals that this innovative approach cut production costs and ensured a smoother filming process. “Typically, we say the first half of a film is good and the second half lags, and something we could address in the animation stage,” he notes, mentioning that he created three versions of the animated film at Rs 40 lakhs.

While creating the animation was stressful, Arjun found the actual filming much easier. “45 became more or less a two-project venture, but the animated film was crucial in guiding the direction of the live-action shoot,” he says, adding, “The animated film will be released after the actual film, and it will be helpful to filmmakers.”