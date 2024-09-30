INTERVIEW | Animation served as a blueprint for '45'

Arjun Janya, celebrated as the magical composer of the Kannada film industry, has made a bold leap into filmmaking with his ambitious pan-Indian project, 45, produced by Ramesh Reddy. The film, featuring the powerhouse trio of Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, has just wrapped up shooting. Arjun revealed that the inspiration behind 45 came from a deeply personal place—his late brother, Kiran, who passed away during the Covid pandemic.
Santana Dharma will serve as an underlying layer throughout the narrative
In an exclusive chat with CE, Arjun shared his unique vision for the film. He describes the qualities of the lead actors, comparing them to deities, stating, “Uppi (Upendra) sir is like Brahma, guiding me; Raj B Shetty is Vishnu, versatile and adaptable; and Shivanna embodies Maheshwara, showing devotion and sincerity.” While he intends to keep some details under wraps until the release, it’s clear that the film is infused with significant themes. Arjun emphasised that 45 is a commercial film, but Santana Dharma will serve as an underlying layer throughout the narrative. “We want to bring back the traditions that resonate with the current generation,” he states.
I never knew how to tell a story properly
Initially, Arjun never intended to direct. “I never knew how to tell a story properly. I would spend one and a half hours explaining my story and screenplay to actors,” he admits. It was Shivarajkumar who encouraged him to take the plunge, insisting that he could balance both music and direction. “After all that effort, Shivanna asked, ‘You want someone else to direct?’ That pushed me to take charge,” Arjun recalls.
I created three versions of the animated film at Rs 40 lakhs
Arjun explains that his directorial debut is particularly fascinating because of his preparation process. Before filming, he created a complete animated version of the film—a first in the Kannada industry and a pioneering effort worldwide. “We’ve heard of storyboards, but this is the first time an entire film has been pre-visualised in animation,” Arjun states proudly.
The animation took a year and a half to complete, while the actual filming was done in just 106 days. “Because of the animation, we saved about 100 days of shooting,” he explains. Arjun reveals that this innovative approach cut production costs and ensured a smoother filming process. “Typically, we say the first half of a film is good and the second half lags, and something we could address in the animation stage,” he notes, mentioning that he created three versions of the animated film at Rs 40 lakhs.
While creating the animation was stressful, Arjun found the actual filming much easier. “45 became more or less a two-project venture, but the animated film was crucial in guiding the direction of the live-action shoot,” he says, adding, “The animated film will be released after the actual film, and it will be helpful to filmmakers.”
Upendra praises Shivanna as the ‘Simplest Star’
Actor-director Upendra, who has maintained a strong bond with Shivarajkumar since they collaborated on the film Om, holds high praise for the superstar, calling him the ‘simplest’ star with wonderful positive energy. “Shivanna is one of the simplest stars I’ve met. His presence makes everyone feel comfortable and happy,” Upendra shared.
Working together on the multi-starrer 45, alongside Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty, Upendra also admired director Arjun Janya for his impressive planning and execution. The film was completed in just 106 days, showcasing a Hollywood-style approach to filmmaking.
Expressing admiration for Arjun Janya’s meticulous planning, Upendra stated, “I’ve always heard about Hollywood’s detailed preparation, but seeing it in 45 was a revelation. Arjun’s confidence has inspired me, and from now on, we will compete as directors.”
Raj B Shetty: I grew up watching Shivanna and Upendra’s films as a fan
Raj B Shetty expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside his idols, Dr. Shivarajkumar and Upendra, in Arjun Janya’s 45. During a media interaction discussing his experience, he described it as a valuable learning journey, akin to attending university.
“I grew up watching Shivanna and Upendra’s films as a fan. I would enjoy their performances and even whistle while watching,” Raj shared. He fondly recalls being enchanted by Upendra’s directorial posters, saying, “I would look at them and wonder about the creativity behind it.”
Although he had never imagined becoming an actor, Raj felt incredibly fortunate to have shared the screen with these legends. “I can confidently say that 45 will be a proud Kannada film. Working on it felt like I was living a dream,” he noted. He added, “The only sad part is that the shooting has wrapped up.”
Raj praised director Arjun Janya’s vision, explaining the difference between dreaming of making a movie and actually realising that dream. “Watching Shivanna, Upendra, and Arjun at work during breaks was truly inspiring,” he said.
Shivarajkumar: It never felt like It was Arjun Janya’s first time as a director
Shivarajkumar has high hopes for 45 and says director Arjun Janya was initially hesitant about directing his own story. When Arjun suggested giving the story to someone else, Shivanna encouraged him to take the reins. “I was completely blown away by the story, and when I pushed him to direct it, everything started falling into place,” he shared.
Shivanna described the filmmaking journey as heavenly, praising Arjun’s preparation and dedication. “It never felt like it was his first time as a director,” he added, highlighting the hard work of cinematographer Satya Hedge and stunt director K Ravi Varma. Featuring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, 45 is set to be one of India’s top action films. Shivarajkumar confidently stated, “Everyone will notice the impressive work that has gone into 45.”