'Minchu Hula' sets October release date

The illustrious lineage of Dr Rajkumar is once again coming to the forefront with Minchu Hula, which marks the debut of Prithviraj, the grandson of Dr Rajkumar’s brother Varadappa. This content-driven film is directed by Mahesh Kumar who has also scripted the project. The director has now announced that Minchu Hula will hit theatres on October 4.

Produced by Rajagopal Doddahullur under the Bhoomi Pictures banner along with the support of Vijay Kumar and Abdul Rafeeq Ullah, the film is bolstered by the support of National Award winner Doddahullur Rukkoji Rao, who has a deep-rooted connection to the Rajkumar legacy.

Producer Rajagopal Doddahullur revealed the serendipitous nature of the project, stating, “I hadn’t planned to make a film. It was my childhood friend Rukkoji who inspired this journey.”

Set against a bustling urban backdrop, delves into the tumultuous relationship between an abusive father and his son. When the family is forced to relocate to a dilapidated house, the son's unwavering resolve to restore electricity ignites a transformative journey, inspired by the ethereal glow of a firefly.