By Express News Service

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for movies like Navagraha and Sarathi, is set to team up with Century Star Shivarajkumar. This fresh collaboration between actor and director is said to be both entertaining and experimental. The film is backed by AR Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the Bindya Movies banner and the makers will officially unveil the details on New Year’s Day at 11:11 am. The film, billed to have a contemporary storyline, is penned by Priyadarshanini Rama Reddy.

Shivarajkumar

Shivanna, currently busy withArjun Janya’s 45 and Narthan’s Bairathi Ranagal, will later join Dinakar for this film, currently in pre-production. The team, still finalising the cast, plans to release the title on Shivaratri.

In an interview with CE ahead of the announcement, Dinakar expressed his excitement about directing Shivanna. “This will be my first collaboration with Shivarajkumar. However, I have known Shivanna even before my film career began. I even made my entry in films as an assistant director and assistant cameraman in his films, Valmiki and Chigurida Kanasu, respectively. Every director dreams of making a film for someone in Rajkumar’s family, known as Doddmane. While I missed directing Puneeth Rajkumar, I’m thrilled to helm Shivanna’s film now. Shivarajkumar is a director’s artist, and so was Puneeth. Their dedication brings the director’s vision to life on screen,” mentioned Dinakar, who hinted at a surprise for Shivanna’s fans and is focused on showcasing Shivanna in a unique character.

Meanwhile, Dinakar is gearing up for the release of Royal, a film produced by Jayanna Films starring Viraat and Sanjana Anand. The project, currently in post-production, is expected to hit screens in in April.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for movies like Navagraha and Sarathi, is set to team up with Century Star Shivarajkumar. This fresh collaboration between actor and director is said to be both entertaining and experimental. The film is backed by AR Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the Bindya Movies banner and the makers will officially unveil the details on New Year’s Day at 11:11 am. The film, billed to have a contemporary storyline, is penned by Priyadarshanini Rama Reddy. ShivarajkumarShivanna, currently busy withArjun Janya’s 45 and Narthan’s Bairathi Ranagal, will later join Dinakar for this film, currently in pre-production. The team, still finalising the cast, plans to release the title on Shivaratri. In an interview with CE ahead of the announcement, Dinakar expressed his excitement about directing Shivanna. “This will be my first collaboration with Shivarajkumar. However, I have known Shivanna even before my film career began. I even made my entry in films as an assistant director and assistant cameraman in his films, Valmiki and Chigurida Kanasu, respectively. Every director dreams of making a film for someone in Rajkumar’s family, known as Doddmane. While I missed directing Puneeth Rajkumar, I’m thrilled to helm Shivanna’s film now. Shivarajkumar is a director’s artist, and so was Puneeth. Their dedication brings the director’s vision to life on screen,” mentioned Dinakar, who hinted at a surprise for Shivanna’s fans and is focused on showcasing Shivanna in a unique character.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Dinakar is gearing up for the release of Royal, a film produced by Jayanna Films starring Viraat and Sanjana Anand. The project, currently in post-production, is expected to hit screens in in April. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp