'Kaatera' set to make a big splash overseas

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s Kaatera, which was released on December 29, set the box office on fire, turning out to be the biggest blockbuster in Kannada in 2023. According to the latest results, the film continues to soar in gross collections and demand, prompting additional screenings. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under Rockline Entertainment, this commercial entertainer is expected to draw packed houses during the New Year and sustain a prolonged theatrical run.

An overwhelmed Darshan shared his heartfelt thanks with his fans, whom he addressed as ‘celebrities,’ expressing speechlessness over the love showered on him and the film. Meanwhile, the production house is aiming for a grand overseas release, starting with Dubai. Producer Rockline Venkatesh shares, “Kaatera will premiere in Dubai on January 6, with a grand launch event—an elaborate ‘Kaatera festival’ with the team in attendance.” Additionally, the film is set to have a theatrical run across the globe, with plans to release in around 9 countries, including Germany, UK, the USA, Canada, and Ireland. Official release dates will be announced shortly.

Despite its initial release being limited in North India, Rockline Venkatesh plans to dub Kaatera and release it in multiple languages soon. “Kantara is a recent example—a Kannada film later released in multiple languages, achieving massive success. Likewise, Kaatera, with its universal themes appealing to diverse audiences, transcends language barriers. Highlighting farmer-centric real incidents, it’s in high demand for dubbed versions in various languages across different states,” says Rockline Venkatesh, ecstatic over the film’s overwhelming response in Karnataka.

The film, with a storyline penned by Tharun Sudhir along with Jadeshaa K Hampi, and dialogues by Maasthi, features an ensemble cast including Aradhana, Shruthi, Vinod Alva, Kumar Govind, Jagapathi Babu, child artiste Rohit PV, Birada, among others. It has music and cinematography by V Harikrishna and Sudhakar S Raj, respectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Darshan’s Kaatera, which was released on December 29, set the box office on fire, turning out to be the biggest blockbuster in Kannada in 2023. According to the latest results, the film continues to soar in gross collections and demand, prompting additional screenings. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under Rockline Entertainment, this commercial entertainer is expected to draw packed houses during the New Year and sustain a prolonged theatrical run. An overwhelmed Darshan shared his heartfelt thanks with his fans, whom he addressed as ‘celebrities,’ expressing speechlessness over the love showered on him and the film. Meanwhile, the production house is aiming for a grand overseas release, starting with Dubai. Producer Rockline Venkatesh shares, “Kaatera will premiere in Dubai on January 6, with a grand launch event—an elaborate ‘Kaatera festival’ with the team in attendance.” Additionally, the film is set to have a theatrical run across the globe, with plans to release in around 9 countries, including Germany, UK, the USA, Canada, and Ireland. Official release dates will be announced shortly. Despite its initial release being limited in North India, Rockline Venkatesh plans to dub Kaatera and release it in multiple languages soon. “Kantara is a recent example—a Kannada film later released in multiple languages, achieving massive success. Likewise, Kaatera, with its universal themes appealing to diverse audiences, transcends language barriers. Highlighting farmer-centric real incidents, it’s in high demand for dubbed versions in various languages across different states,” says Rockline Venkatesh, ecstatic over the film’s overwhelming response in Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film, with a storyline penned by Tharun Sudhir along with Jadeshaa K Hampi, and dialogues by Maasthi, features an ensemble cast including Aradhana, Shruthi, Vinod Alva, Kumar Govind, Jagapathi Babu, child artiste Rohit PV, Birada, among others. It has music and cinematography by V Harikrishna and Sudhakar S Raj, respectively. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp