It's wonderful to witness indigenous tales showcased through cinema: Kannada actor Dhananjaya  

The grandeur of Kantara (2022), which was a rooted story that went global, remains fresh in everyone’s memory. Similarly, Tagaru Palya (2023) too received a solid response. Presently, the reigning champ at the box office, Kaatera, is another testament to our native tales taking Kannada cinema to the next level, and we also have films like Kaiva hitting theatres soon. Joining this list is the upcoming movie, Kerebete, which is about a story rooted in our land’s heritage and local cultures.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara depicted the clash between humans and nature amidst the backdrop of traditional coastal Karnataka cultures like Kambala and Bhootha Aradhane. Challenging Star Darshan’s Kaatera directed by Tharun Sudhir delved into the struggles of farmers, spotlighting traditional rituals practiced for the community’s well-being. Similarly, actor Gowrishankar’s Kerebete orbits around the Kere Bete, an annual traditional fishing festival held in Karnataka’s Malnad region during the summer. Kerebete’s teaser, unveiled by Kannada star actor Dhananjaya on January 3, marks Gowrishankar’s return as lead hero, since Rajahamsa (2017).

Talking at the event, Dhananjaya echoed the sentiment that our movies, encapsulating our land and narratives, consistently resonate with the world. “Although I hail from central Karnataka (Bayalu Seeme), the Kere Bete folk sport wasn’t familiar to me. It’s wonderful to witness these indigenous tales deeply embedded in our cultures showcased through cinema. We should create more stories celebrating our vibrant culture and traditions.”

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa commended Kerebete’s creators for flawlessly capturing village life. He reflected on his and Gowrishankar’s cinematic journey and applauded the film’s inception amidst the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the teaser launch by Mallathalli Lake in Bengaluru, locals from the Malnad region presented their traditional sport. Writer Jadesh Hampi, who was also present at the teaser launch event revealed that he drew from Holemari traditions in his village for the Kaatera script, featuring an annual village fair and animal sacrifice.

Googly director Pavan Wadeyar praised such films that connect globally through their themes, citing Kantara as a prime example, and Guru Deshpande, director of Raja Huli, highlighted the audience’s affinity for stories rooted in their lives and native cultures. Kerebete, in its post-production phase, stars Gowrishankar, newcomer Bindu Shivaram, Gopal Deshpande, Sampath, and Harini in lead roles. Kerebete has music composed by Gagan Badariya.

