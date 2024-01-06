19 done, and more to go: Ajay Warriar drops Banjara song titled Soorajj Nisaraa

By Express News Service

To mark his 23 years of musical journey, on the occasion of New Year 2024, Ajay Warriar dropped a Banjara song, titled Soorajj Nisaraa, which marks the 19th language he has composed a song in. He has covered 18 languages so far including Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Kodava, Bhairi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Marathi, Arabic, and English among others. He has mostly churned out devotional and private albums and has sung for over 250 film songs.

Originally a salesperson in Kuwait, Ajay later switched to shipping, but his heart always sang the tune of music. He recalls, "My big moment was when the legendary Singer L R Eashwari came to Kuwait hunting for a male voice for her show.

Later that year, on vacation in India, music director V Manohar Sir told me there was a need for male voices in the Kannada Industry. He suggested I stick around if I was serious about music. That's when I decided to give it a shot, and Manohar kept his word by giving me a straight song alongside another legendary singer, KS Chitra. That's when I waved goodbye to my fancy job and chased after music."

Today, Ajay feels proud to have sung and released songs in 18 languages, which is a massive achievement. He credits his dad PVS Warriar as his first teacher. Ajay has collaborated with several music directors like Ilaiyaraja, Hamsalekha, and many more.

"Working with stars like SP Balasubramanyam, KJ Yesudas, and KS Chitra has been both a blessing and an incredible learning experience. By April, I want to bring original songs, and want to do songs in more foreign languages, and also work on bringing more devotional songs," signs off a confident Ajay.

