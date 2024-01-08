Yash and team usher in Stuntvis Technology for 'Toxic'  

A Sharadhaa By

We recently reported that Yash’s much-anticipated return to the big screen after the KGF films was titled Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Backed by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to be directed by Geetu Mohandas. While expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to the title teaser, Yash, in a recent post, cherished the love from his fans, and revealed that he won’t be in the city on his birthday, which falls on January 8.

Under Geetu Mohandas’ direction, the film is currently in the pre-production phase, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film mark a significant step in the evolution of cinematic standards. This venture aims to cater to a diverse audience across the world, and one of the steps towards it is the planned multilingual release for Toxic.

Reports suggest meticulous planning behind the scenes, including the inception of Stuntvis technology, which is typically reserved for grand Hollywood films. Stuntvis is a virtual production, comprising storyboarding, CGI, and visual aids, mapping out intricate action scenes or stunts before filming, ensuring safety, choreography, and overall effectiveness before on-set execution.

Though official filming for Toxic is yet to begin, Yash has already initiated the groundwork for this project. Sources suggest that the team has conducted mock shoots and rehearsals to enhance the vital elements of the filmmaking process. Their meticulous attention to detail and unconventional methods aim for a level of perfection beyond traditional standards. With Toxic, Yash hopes to elevate not only the Kannada industry but also the Indian film industry to the global scale. While the film’s music is by Jeremy Stack, and the cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the technical crew of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Yash's Toxic

It seems that Yash's movie Toxic is assembling an interesting cast. There have been speculations about Shruti Haasan being part of Geetu Mohandas' next, especially since she has sung the song being played in the teaser. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the casting of Toxic is that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan might be part of the film. Our source indicates she was among the early choices for the film. Her comment on Karan Johar's chat show, hinting at working with KGF star Yash, fuelled the rumours further. More details about the cast and crew are kept under wraps. If all goes according to plan, Toxic will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the South film industry.

