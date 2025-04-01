Director Shashank Interview: BRAT is a unique title that transcends languages

Director Shashank and actor Krishna, who have revealed the name of their next film as BRAT, emphasise that it’s more than just a name—it’s a statement of intent. The duo is eager to take the film across multiple languages, aiming to capture audiences everywhere. The title was unveiled in an innovative way—through a song by rapper Rahul Ditto, released in five languages.

The word BRAT immediately evokes mischief and youthful rebellion. “The term is often used to describe mischievous boys, usually under sixteen,” says Shashank. “Our film deeply resonates with the youth, making this title a perfect fit. We considered a Kannada title, but since the film is a multilingual release, BRAT stands out uniquely across all languages.”

Lead actor Krishna shares his excitement about venturing into new territory. “I’ve mostly worked in romantic or family-orientated films, but BRAT is different. It’s a rare, unique story, and for the first time, I even attended a workshop to prepare for my role. We’ve completed most of the shooting, and I believe audiences will connect with this fresh approach,” he explains.

The film revolves around a father-son conflict, with veteran actor Achyuth Kumar portraying the father. “To the father, his son is a ‘brat’,” Shashank reveals, hinting at a tension-filled narrative. Manisha Kandakur, a rising star in Kannada cinema, makes her debut as a middle-class girl. The cast also includes Ramesh Indira as the antagonist, Dragon Manju, alongside Tejas, Gaurav Shetty, and Sanchit in pivotal roles.

Shashank has joined forces with First Rank Raju producer Manjunath Kandakur for this project. “I was drawn to the story Shashank narrated. That’s why, after five years, I decided to return to production,” says Manjunath. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abhilash Kalathi.