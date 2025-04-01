Kishore to star in Achar & Co director Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy's next

While it was recently revealed that actor Kishore will star in Harshika Poonacha's directorial debut, he is also set to collaborate with another talented female filmmaker. The actor will join hands with Achar & Co director Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy for her next project, which is expected to begin filming in May.

Confirming the news, Kishore shares, “Sindhu has come up with a thought-provoking and sensitive concept. The story unfolds over 13 days, exploring themes of death, last rites, and the rituals that follow. It’s a unique narrative, and I felt compelled to be part of it.” He adds that the film is currently in pre-production, with the team eagerly preparing for the shoot.

Speaking about Harshika’s directorial debut, Chi Soujanya, Kishore says, “The title itself is quite meaningful, and we’ve had discussions about it. I really hope the team does justice to both the name and the story.”

Having previously worked with director Sumana Kittur, Kishore reflects on the rarity of male actors collaborating with female directors. “It’s not very common, largely because of male ego. But I believe that in creative work, gender doesn’t matter. A female director is just as capable as any man. Their perspective might be different, but that’s what makes their storytelling unique.”

Outside of films, Kishore is known for not indulging in the usual celebrity routine. “I can't do photoshoots just for the sake of attention. But I’m fortunate that work is coming to me without the need for that. If I had gone down that route, maybe I’d be doing photoshoot after photoshoot to stay relevant, but that’s not who I am.”

Offering a candid take on the changing dynamics of the film industry, he adds, “Instagram celebrities are becoming heroes now. For those of us who have studied cinema, trained in acting, or come from theatre, making a mark is becoming increasingly difficult. These days, popularity often feels like the only way in.”