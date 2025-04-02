Om Prakash Rao announces his 50th film, titled Guerrilla War

Noted filmmaker Om Prakash Rao, known for his hit films like AK 47, Lock Up Death, Huchcha, and Kalasipalya, has officially announced his 50th film, titled Guerrilla War. The news was shared during the Ugadi festival, marking a major milestone in his career. The film is set to star Lokesh, popularly known as Loki, in the lead role. After his debut, Mandya Star, Loki is ready to take on this significant role in Om Prakash Rao’s project. The film is being produced by Ramesh Abbanakuppe under the Gangamma Enterprises banner, with C Madesh presenting the project.

Om Prakash Rao has penned the story and screenplay, with Deepu PR crafting the dialogues. Ravi Kumar handles the cinematography, while Ravi Varma directs the action sequences and Laxman Reddy takes care of editing.

Guerrilla War promises an exciting narrative revolving around unconventional combat strategies used by a small group to fight against a larger enemy. While the story takes inspiration from guerrilla warfare, it is not a historical drama. Instead, the film highlights the modern-day struggles faced by women in society, aiming to deliver a powerful and thought-provoking message.

The cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Swastik Shankar, Sudha Belawadi, Chitra Shenoy, and Pooja Gowda. Filming for Guerrilla War is set to begin in June, and the team will shortly finalise on the female lead.

Apart from Guerrilla War, Om Prakash Rao is also working on other projects, including Trishulam, starring Upendra, and Phoenix, featuring Nimika Ratnakar, Jagadish, and Bhaskar Shetty as part of the principal cast.