Prem Interview: There will be no more delays with KD release

Director Prem’s film KD, starring Dhruva Sarja alongside Reeshma Nanaiah, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, was originally set for release in April or May. However, the multi-language film, produced by KVN Productions, is now targeting an August release. This update was shared by Prem himself at the launch event for the peppy track 'Setaggala Hoge Nangu Ningu'.
“I promise there will be no more delays; the film will release in August this year,” Prem confidently states, confirming that all filming is complete except for the final sequences of 'Setaggala Hoge Nangu Ningu'. The emotional storyline of KD, which centres around Dhruva Sarja’s character, unfolds against a retro 70s and 80s backdrop.
“Filming in this period setting wasn’t easy,” says Prem. “We’ve taken extra care, even shooting part of 'Setaggala Hoge...' in Amsterdam to match the era’s feel. In addition, we’ve built several sets for the film.”
The song 'Setaggala Hoge...' has already become a fan favourite, thanks to its catchy tune. Director Prem added a fun twist by letting the audience choose the hook steps. The best submission will be featured in the music video filmed in Amsterdam, and the winner will be honoured at the audio launch event.
With the first single 'Shiva Shiva' climbing the charts, Settaggala—written by Prem and composed by Arjun Janya—aims to make a lasting impact. The track’s recording in multiple languages ensures it appeals to the film’s diverse audience. Prem reveals that Anand Audio’s music head, Shyam, suggested audience participation for the hook steps after hearing the song.
Composer Arjun Janya shared how the tune came to him while cooking on his rooftop, calling the process 'divine.'
Dhruva Sarja, grateful for the success of 'Shiva Shiva', reportedly with over 40 million views and 6 lakh reels, thanks his fans for their support. “The real hero is director Prem,” he says.
Reeshma, who is also a talented dancer, humbly adds, “I have to be very careful when dancing with Dhruva!”
The film’s producer, Venkat Narayan, also behind other notable projects like Toxic starring Yash and Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, is backing KD.