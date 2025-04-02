Prem Interview: There will be no more delays with KD release

With the first single 'Shiva Shiva' climbing the charts, Settaggala—written by Prem and composed by Arjun Janya—aims to make a lasting impact. The track’s recording in multiple languages ensures it appeals to the film’s diverse audience. Prem reveals that Anand Audio’s music head, Shyam, suggested audience participation for the hook steps after hearing the song.

Composer Arjun Janya shared how the tune came to him while cooking on his rooftop, calling the process 'divine.'

Dhruva Sarja, grateful for the success of 'Shiva Shiva', reportedly with over 40 million views and 6 lakh reels, thanks his fans for their support. “The real hero is director Prem,” he says.

Reeshma, who is also a talented dancer, humbly adds, “I have to be very careful when dancing with Dhruva!”

The film’s producer, Venkat Narayan, also behind other notable projects like Toxic starring Yash and Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, is backing KD.