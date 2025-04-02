Raaj Vijay Interview: I have created a new-age cinema with Green

Raaj Vijay's Lilly, meant to be his directorial debut, initially set to star Rachita Ram, faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Now, after careful planning, Raaj is kickstarting his directorial career with Green, a mind-bending psychological thriller that is set to release in May. The team revealed the first few stills exclusively to CE, with Raaj sharing intriguing insights about the project.
“As humans, we are all connected to nature. What troubles nature will eventually trouble us,” says Raaj. “The dramatic events that unfold in Green reflect this mind-nature connection. There's a monster in every human, and that monster is a metaphor—this is the highlight of the film.”
Unlike traditional thrillers, Green presents a fresh perspective, Raaj says, elaborating, “The ‘monster’ isn’t a physical creature lurking in the woods; it's a representation of the inner demons we all carry. The monster within isn’t just a literal force. It represents the overwhelming struggles we face when our own thoughts and fears consume us.” As per Raaj, the story takes viewers on a psychological journey where the lines between reality and imagination blur.
Raaj hopes Green will do more than entertain. “I want Green to provoke deeper reflections on how we confront our inner struggles,” he says. “The courage to seek help, to reclaim control, is essential before the darkness overwhelms us.” For him, the film’s pacing and immersive visuals make it an engaging experience, drawing viewers into the protagonist’s unravelling psyche.
Originally planned for an OTT release, the scope of Green has expanded, with theatrical distribution now a reality before its digital debut. The film has already been showcased at several international film festivals, winning a few awards. “Though Green is a commercial film, it’s been hailed as a breath of fresh air by film festivals worldwide,” says Raaj.
Coming from a VFX and animation background, Raaj adds a unique creative touch to Green’s visual effects. “I have aspired to create a film that meets Hollywood standards, and Green is my first step toward that. It will break old patterns in filmmaking, creating new-age cinema,” he says.
Produced under the Bourn Films banner, in collaboration with Savika Enterprises, and co-produced by BN Swamy, Green features an ensemble cast including Gopal Krishna Desphande, Balaji Manohar, RJ Vikki, Vishwaanath Mandalika, and Shiva Manju. The film's music is composed by Sak Shakthi.