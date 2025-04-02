Raaj Vijay Interview: I have created a new-age cinema with Green

Raaj Vijay's Lilly, meant to be his directorial debut, initially set to star Rachita Ram, faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Now, after careful planning, Raaj is kickstarting his directorial career with Green, a mind-bending psychological thriller that is set to release in May. The team revealed the first few stills exclusively to CE, with Raaj sharing intriguing insights about the project.

“As humans, we are all connected to nature. What troubles nature will eventually trouble us,” says Raaj. “The dramatic events that unfold in Green reflect this mind-nature connection. There's a monster in every human, and that monster is a metaphor—this is the highlight of the film.”