Suchendra Prasad's Padmagandhi to be a cinematic tribute to lotus flower

Actor-turned-director Suchendra Prasad is back with his sophomore directorial venture, Padmagandhi, now in its final stages of production. Following his debut with Maavu Bevu, Prasad's new film explores the divine representation of the lotus flower, regarded as a symbol of beauty and spiritual significance. Set to release in Kannada, Sanskrit, and Hindi, Padmagandhi has captured the interest of audiences with its unique concept. The story, written by former MLC and renowned scholar SR Leela, who spent over six years researching the flower’s deep connection to ancient traditions, presents a rare narrative that touches on everything from mythology to martial arts.

The lotus, revered across various civilisations, is known for its ability to bloom in murky waters. Its significance even extends to warfare, with the Padmavyuha formation mentioned in the Mahabharata. Leela’s exploration of the lotus’s divine nature led her to create a story that, the makers say, will resonate with the audience with its timeless themes.

Directed by Suchendra Prasad, Padmagandhi is designed as a children's film but holds universal appeal with its rich cultural and philosophical themes. The film's music is composed by Dr Deepak Paramashivan, who also doubles up as an actor, with cinematography by Manu Yaplar and Nagaraj Advani. The cast also includes Mahapadma, Mrityunjaya Shastri, Pandita Prasanna Vaidya, Hemanth Kumar and others in pivotal roles.