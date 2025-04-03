Harshil Koushik Interview: Father's Day will be a first-of-its-kind biker film in Kannada

Father's Day, described as a unique biker film, explores the emotional journey of a father and son as they reconnect on a transformative motorcycle ride. Lead actor Harshil Koushik, known for Aachar & Co and Anamadheya Ashok Kumar, shares that the film is "a story of rediscovery, laughter, and the bittersweet joy of getting to know each other when it seems too late."

Produced by Eleven Elements Films and Rectangle Studios, the film is directed by Rajaram Rajendran, who has previously worked on advertisement films. "Rajaram’s debut feature blends humour and emotional depth, offering an engaging yet heartfelt cinematic experience," explains Harshil.

Ajith Hande plays Sudheer, a man who abandoned his girlfriend 30 years ago and now lives alone. "His son, Sushant, played by me, who is about to become a father himself, tracks down Sudheer, sparking an unexpected motorcycle journey," Harshil says. "As we ride through rural Karnataka, we meet people, visit places, and experience moments that gradually break down the barriers between father and son."

Filmed entirely in the picturesque landscapes of Karnataka, Father's Day celebrates motorcycling while exploring the deepening bond between Sudheer and Sushant. The film, which also stars rapper and singer Alok Babu R, popularly known as All Ok and Samragni, is slated for a June release and hopes to inspire viewers to reflect on their own father-son relationships.