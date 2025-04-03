Hombale Films to distribute Ravi Basrur's Veera Chandrahasa; release date revealed

The much-awaited historical drama Veera Chandrahasa, directed by and starring Ravi Basrur, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 18. The film will be distributed in Karnataka by Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who is also the composer and director, expressed his excitement about the film's upcoming release in a recent conversation with CE.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Veera Chandrahasa stars Shithil Shetty as the lead while Shivarajkumar plays a special cameo, portraying the iconic Nadaprabhu Shiva Puttaswamy. Alongside him, the film also stars rapper-turned-actor Chandan Shetty, Garuda Ram, and Puneet Rudranag in prominent roles. The film’s vast ensemble cast also includes 450 Yakshagana artists and actors such as Nagashree GS, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, Uday Kadabaal, Ravindra Devadiga, Nagaraj Servegar, Gunashree M Nayak, Shridhar Kasarkodu, Shwetha Arehole, and Prajwal Kinnal.

"This rich cultural history has remained largely unknown to the public," said Basrur. "Not many people are familiar with the legend of Veera Chandrahasa, and it’s something I’m eager to present to them."

Set in the mythical Kuntala kingdom, Veera Chandrahasa delves into the legend of Chandrahasa, a character believed to have existed even before the events of the Mahabharata. The film blends the historical elements with the traditional Yakshagana performance, merging ancient art with modern filmmaking techniques.

Produced by Omkar Movies in collaboration with Ravi Basrur Movies, the film is overseen by producer NS Rajkumar, with co-producers Geetha Ravi Basrur, Dinakar of Viji Group, Anup Gowda, and Anil contributing to the project’s success.