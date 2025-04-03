Nimde Kathe to hit teatres this week

Nimde Kathe, the debut film of director Raghavendra Raj, is all set to hit the big screen on April 4. The upcoming film stars Abhilash Dalapathi, known for his role in Love Mocktail, alongside Rashika Shetty, who was recently seen in Manada Kadalu directed by Yogaraj Bhat. The debut director describes Nimde Kathe as a captivating blend of fun, emotion, and just the right touch of suspense, promising an engaging treat for viewers.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Sihi Kahi Chandru, Manohar Gowda known for his work in the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu, KV Manjayya, and Jyothi Marur, among others.

Produced by Srinivas Reddy and Arvind US, Nimde Kathe has music by Praveen Nikethan, cinematography by Prashant Sagar and editing by Sunil S.