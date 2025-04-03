Reeshma Nanaiah Interview: 'Muddu Rakshasi' song helped me connect with Vamana

Reeshma Nanaiah, who made her debut with Prem's Ek Love Ya and continued to charm audiences with films like Raana, Baanadariyalli, and the recent UI, is now eagerly anticipating the release of her fifth film, Vamana. "Vamana was my sophomore project, but it turned out to be my fifth film," says Reeshma, reflecting on her journey. She describes the film as one of her first commercial ventures and shares how it provided a new experience for her.

"I wasn't fully connected to the film at first," she admits. "But when I heard the song 'Muddu Rakshasi,' curiosity sparked within me. The song truly made me invest in the story and my character arc." She further explains, "A female actor's presence is crucial in such films. The story demands my character, Nandini, to be a support system to the protagonist, played by Dhanveerrah. There isn't a traditional love story because both characters are already committed. It’s more about how Nandini stands strong through difficult situations."

Though Reeshma had previously collaborated with cinematographer Mahendra Simha in Ek Love Ya, Vamana marks her first collaboration with Dhanveerrah, director Shankar Raman, and producer Chetan Gowda. "The buzz surrounding Vamana is growing, and I'm thrilled with the support we're receiving, especially from Darshan and his fans," she says. "Darshan Sir has been supporting Dhanveerah from the beginning, and it's a huge boost for all of us."