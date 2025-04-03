Shanmukha Interview: Nimbiya Banada Myaga is a beautiful visual poem

Shanmukha Govindraj, the grandson of the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, is stepping into the limelight with his debut film Nimbiya Banada Myaga. Directed by Ashok Kadaba, Shanmukha describes the film as 'a beautiful visual poem' set against the lush and serene landscapes of Malenadu. He shares, "It’s a story that touches the heart and revolves around the bond between a mother and her son. The way the film captures the raw emotions and scenic beauty of Malenadu makes it something truly special."

The film, backed by producer V Madesh, had its trailer recently unveiled where it was confirmed that the film is scheduled to be released on April 4. At the event, Shanmukha expressed his happiness, saying, "I’m incredibly grateful to my parents, Lakshmi and Govindaraj, for their constant support, as well as to veteran producer SA Chinne Gowda, Dr. Rajkumar’s daughter Poornima Ramkumar. Their presence meant a lot to me."

Shanmukha also extended his gratitude to his family members for their encouragement: "My uncles, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, aunts Geetha Shivarajkumar, Mangala Raghavendra Rajkumar, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and my cousin Sriimurali have all wished me well for this film, which is a huge source of strength to me."