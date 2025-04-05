Gurutej Shetty and Kiran Raj reunite for Jockey 42

Director Gurutej Shetty and actor Kiran Raj, who previously made waves with their collaboration in Rani, are teaming up once again. This time, Kiran Raj takes on a bold new avatar as “Jockey”, galloping into the spotlight on horseback.

The film’s technical team brings back the trusted crew from Rani — Raghavendra B Kolar handles cinematography, Satish leads the art direction, and Umesh R B takes care of editing.

Produced by Bharathi Satyanarayan under the banner of Golden Gate Studios, Jockey 42 is a full-fledged commercial entertainer set against the adrenaline-filled backdrop of horse racing.

The shoot will span locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and abroad. The recently unveiled title and poster have already captured attention — featuring Kiran Raj as a jockey atop a horse, with rolls of money beneath its hooves, powerfully reinforcing the racing theme and title Jockey 42.

With a mix of action, romance, family sentiment, and humour, director Gurutej Shetty promises a cinematic experience that appeals across the board. The film is set to go on floors on May 15.