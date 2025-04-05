Krishna Ajai Rao: When I heard the story of Yuddhakaanda, I thought of my daughter

Yuddhakaanda, starring Krishna Ajai Rao, and helmed by Pavan Bhat, is all set to hit theatres across Karnataka on April 18. Featuring Archana Jois, Prakash Belawadi, and Nagabharana in pivotal roles, the film is produced by Ajai himself, who has been passionately working on the project for nearly three years. Describing it as one of his most personal films to date, Ajai calls Yuddhakaanda a story that’s both urgent and close to his heart.

Tackling the powerful theme of “justice delayed is justice denied”, the film explores the trauma of sexual assault and the systemic delays that victims face in their pursuit of justice. While early speculation suggested the film was based on the Sowjanya case, the makers have clarified that Yuddhakaanda offers a broader, more universal perspective on the issue, rather than focusing on a single incident.

Ajai’s decision to produce the film was deeply emotional. “When I heard the story of Yuddhakanda, I thought of my daughter. When Pavan Bhat finished narrating the script, I immediately told him not to look for another producer. My daughter is the reason I’m making this film,” Ajai shares. “There’s no home without women, and their safety is something that constantly haunts us. Every time I read about a rape case, it boils my blood.”

At its core, Yuddhakaanda tells the story of a mother who will go to any length to seek justice for her daughter. “The government insists on helmets for road safety—but when it comes to sexual violence, where is the strong stand?” Ajai asks. “This film is our way of showing what can actually be done.”

For Ajai, cinema is not just a profession but a purpose. Drawing inspiration from Ravichandran, he has taken significant financial risks to bring Yuddhakaanda to life—including pledging assets and taking loans. But he views it as a heartfelt contribution to Kannada cinema. “If needed, I can drive a taxi tomorrow. But not everyone gets the chance to be Ajai Rao. Whatever happens, I truly believe God will guide me," he concludes.