Rangayana Raghu: Agnyathavasi will join the growing list of strong murder mysteries in Kannada cinema

Rangayana Raghu, the ever-versatile actor who recently impressed in Shaakahaari, is back with Agnyathavasi—an intriguing murder mystery set to release on April 11. Directed by Janardhan and produced by Hemanth M Rao under Dakshyani Pictures (named after Hemanth’s mother), the film promises a dark, atmospheric journey inspired by real events.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled a sharply cut 2-minute-6-second trailer that has already sparked curiosity. The story, written by Janardhan’s mentor Krishnaraj, draws from a real-life murder that shook the Malenadu region in 1997. With striking visuals by cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy and an intense score by Charan Raj, the film’s tone is gritty and immersive.

“After Gultoo, I was searching for something truly exciting—and this story had me hooked,” shares Janardhan. “When I narrated it to Hemanth Rao, he immediately connected with it. We genuinely hope audiences watch and support this film.”

Set in a fictional village in Malenadu, Agnyathavasi centres around a police station that had remained incident-free for 25 years—until a murder shatters its silence in 1997. A rookie cop is assigned to investigate, setting off a gripping whodunit.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, producer Hemanth M Rao says, “After Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Rakshit and I would often ask ourselves—why does good cinema need to be so stressful to make? That thought led to supporting films like Agnyathavasi. Janardhan is a strong voice, one of the brightest filmmakers around. From Rangayana Raghu to every technician, the passion poured into this project is visible. The film has shaped up beautifully, and we’re hopeful it will strike a chord with the audience.”

Rangayana Raghu, whose role is being eagerly awaited, adds, “It’s heartening to see young directors rise with stories like this. When Janardhan narrated the script, I felt fire in every character. The roles are incredibly well-crafted. Agnyathavasi will be a worthy addition to the growing list of strong murder mysteries in Kannada cinema. Everyone has given their all—I truly hope this fresh attempt receives your support.”

The ensemble cast also includes Pavana Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Ravishankar Gowda in pivotal roles.