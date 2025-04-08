Bande Saheba brings to life the story of PSI Mallikarjun Bande

Bande Saheba, a film inspired by the life and sacrifice of martyred police officer PSI Mallikarjun Bande, has completed its principal photography. The makers have launched the film's teaser at a packed event that brought together key names from the project and political circles.

Directed by debutant Chinmay Ram, Bande Saheba is based on a real incident that shook Gulbarga a few years ago. Officer Mallikarjun Bande tragically lost his life during a daring police operation to capture a notorious rowdy-sheeter. His bravery and dedication left a mark on those who knew him—and now, through this film, it is set to affect an even wider audience.

“We didn’t want to fictionalise his story—we wanted to relive it,” says director Chinmay Ram. “Our team spent time in Gulbarga, spoke to people who worked with him, and tried to capture both his duty and his humanity.”