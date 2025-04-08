Haseen Khan: Nagabhushan channels a young Anant Nag in his comic timing

Certain collaborations often bring out the best in filmmakers, but when two brothers, Esham Khan and Haseen Khan, join forces, they attempt to make something uniquely special about their project. And the first major success came with Ikkat (2021), a film exploring the impact of the Covid pandemic on couples, which was released directly on OTT. This project not only showcased their strong bond but also their shared vision. Despite their occasional differences, the duo proved that when it comes to their craft, they are in perfect harmony.

Two years later, the Khan brothers are back again, this time for a commercial film, Vidyapati, slated for release on April 10. The question on everyone’s mind is whether their professional rapport has evolved since Ikkat or if new challenges have emerged. However, Esham and Haseen remain confident about their bond, noting that their creative sync is stronger than ever.

"Since we started with short films, web series, and commercials, it’s always been the same. We have a great understanding that keeps us going. We don’t set rigid rules. Sometimes we don’t even need to communicate directly; we just know what the other needs in cinema," Esham Khan explains. "We have the same taste in films and genres. Even when we write, both of us are involved in the script. Once we lock it, there’s no issue. If one person isn’t there, we know how to take care of things. We enjoy working together on every aspect of filmmaking,” he adds.

After the success of Ikkat, the brothers spent more time developing new ideas, working on three or four scripts before settling on Vidyapati. This time, they aimed to create something more mass-appealing, a commercial film with all the elements to captivate a wider audience. “We wanted to make sure every commercial element was included, which was different from our previous project. It was the first time we were doing something like this, so we took our time,” explains Haseen Khan.