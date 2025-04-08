Haseen Khan: Nagabhushan channels a young Anant Nag in his comic timing

Certain collaborations often bring out the best in filmmakers, but when two brothers, Esham Khan and Haseen Khan, join forces, they attempt to make something uniquely special about their project. And the first major success came with Ikkat (2021), a film exploring the impact of the Covid pandemic on couples, which was released directly on OTT. This project not only showcased their strong bond but also their shared vision. Despite their occasional differences, the duo proved that when it comes to their craft, they are in perfect harmony.
Two years later, the Khan brothers are back again, this time for a commercial film, Vidyapati, slated for release on April 10. The question on everyone’s mind is whether their professional rapport has evolved since Ikkat or if new challenges have emerged. However, Esham and Haseen remain confident about their bond, noting that their creative sync is stronger than ever.
"Since we started with short films, web series, and commercials, it’s always been the same. We have a great understanding that keeps us going. We don’t set rigid rules. Sometimes we don’t even need to communicate directly; we just know what the other needs in cinema," Esham Khan explains. "We have the same taste in films and genres. Even when we write, both of us are involved in the script. Once we lock it, there’s no issue. If one person isn’t there, we know how to take care of things. We enjoy working together on every aspect of filmmaking,” he adds.
After the success of Ikkat, the brothers spent more time developing new ideas, working on three or four scripts before settling on Vidyapati. This time, they aimed to create something more mass-appealing, a commercial film with all the elements to captivate a wider audience. “We wanted to make sure every commercial element was included, which was different from our previous project. It was the first time we were doing something like this, so we took our time,” explains Haseen Khan.
When asked who came up with the idea for Vidyapati, Esham responds, “I don’t see a difference. Whatever we do, the credit should always go to both of us.”
Interestingly, the duo had Nagabhushan in mind from the start, writing the script with him as the central character. “The character we wrote was specifically suited for him. He is not a typical hero; it was designed for Nagabhushan, especially in comical situations. We knew he could pull it off. Vidyapati was exclusively made for Nagabhushan,” elaborates Haseen.
The idea of a man surviving on the wealth of his movie star wife, Vidya, came from Esham, who later integrated it into the script. The film’s antagonist, Garuda Ram's casting, was suggested by Dhananjay, the producer of Vidyapati who bankrolls the film under Daali Pictures. The combination of Nagabhushan’s character and Garuda Ram’s imposing presence turned out to be a perfect match. “The two of them create an exciting dynamic that drives the film forward,” says Esham.
While the film is fictional, it’s designed to be relatable. There’s drama, action, and a touch of martial arts, with Nagabhushan rigorously training for the role. “Vidyapati has the influence of old Anant Nag films like Yarigu Helbedi or Ganeshana Maduve, mixed with 1970s Jackie Chan films,” says Haseen. “Nagabhushan is like a junior Anant Nag when it comes to comedy, but in Vidyapati, we’re pushing his limits, and he will surprise the audience.”
The film takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride, with Nagabhushan showcasing his range from comedy to action. It’s a role unlike any he’s done before, and both directors are eager to see how audiences react. “We didn’t take anything lightly with Nagabhushan. We wanted to push his limits as an actor. Although he’s typically known for comedy, this time, he’ll shock the audience. The character arc in Vidyapati demanded everything from Nagabhushan, and he rose to the challenge. Malaika Vasupal also plays a significant role and nails it,” says Esham.
The dynamic between Nagabhushan and the Khan brothers was so seamless that, even without verbal communication, they understood each other’s intentions on set. “Nagabhushan, Haseen, and I were so comfortable that even when we didn’t communicate directly, we knew what the shot required. We had a solid understanding, and that made the process enjoyable,” Esham reflects, signing off.