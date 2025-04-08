Rathan Gangadhar's children’s film Sees Kaddi uses pencil as a metaphor

Sees Kaddi is a special children's film that has travelled across three international festivals—including the International Film Festival of Melbourne, the 10th International Film Festival of Noida, and the 6th Bharath International Film Festival—and is now ready to release this summer holiday season in May. Using pencil as a metaphor, Sees Kaddi brings to life characters inspired by everyday stationery like sharpeners, erasers, and pencil leads.

The story is structured around five interwoven narratives, led by a novelist and the children around him. "The film unfolds like a Vikram-Betal tale—with elements of thrill, thought, and emotional depth that appeal to audiences of all ages. What makes it even more special is that the entire film was shot using live sound recording, which is rare in Indian cinema. It’s both an imaginative experiment and a heartfelt journey,” says the director.

Produced by Rathan Gangadhar, Sampath Shivashankara, and Krithi Nanayya, the film has music by KC Balasarangan, with lyrics penned by Mahesh NC, Pratap V Bhat, Mahendra Gowda, and Anujaya S Kumtakar.