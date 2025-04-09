Ravi Basrur's Veera Chandrahasa shaping up as a cultural movement

Yakshagana, the vibrant traditional art form of coastal Karnataka, is set to be presented in Veera Chandrahasa, a musical film helmed by composer and director Ravi Basrur. The trailer for this ambitious project was unveiled recently at the sacred premises of Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Kundapura in a ceremony that honoured Yakshagana artists and celebrated the essence of regional culture.

Ravi Basrur, known for his power-packed scores in films like KGF, Salaar, Bhairathi Ranagal, and Ugramm, has now stepped into a storytelling space that is both intimate and epic. "This film has been a dream of mine for many years," said Ravi, standing amidst traditional performers and supporters. "I wanted to tell the world about the majesty of Yakshagana—not just as an art form, but as a way of life. This isn’t just a film made with strength; it’s made with devotion."