Ravi Basrur's Veera Chandrahasa shaping up as a cultural movement

Yakshagana, the vibrant traditional art form of coastal Karnataka, is set to be presented in Veera Chandrahasa, a musical film helmed by composer and director Ravi Basrur. The trailer for this ambitious project was unveiled recently at the sacred premises of Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Kundapura in a ceremony that honoured Yakshagana artists and celebrated the essence of regional culture.
Ravi Basrur, known for his power-packed scores in films like KGF, Salaar, Bhairathi Ranagal, and Ugramm, has now stepped into a storytelling space that is both intimate and epic. "This film has been a dream of mine for many years," said Ravi, standing amidst traditional performers and supporters. "I wanted to tell the world about the majesty of Yakshagana—not just as an art form, but as a way of life. This isn’t just a film made with strength; it’s made with devotion."
Backed by Hombale Films and produced by NS Rajkumar, Veera Chandrahasa is based on a Yakshagana prasanga rooted in the Jaimini Bharata tradition. For the first time in mainstream cinema, over 400 real Yakshagana artists have performed on screen, capturing the raw energy, colours, and emotions of this centuries-old storytelling tradition. The film’s scale is nothing short of epic—with 600 to 700 music tracks composed for the background score, elaborate sets constructed near Hebbal on an 8 to 10 crore budget, and the use of natural light for the shoot to help depict Yakshagana with maximum authenticity from an aesthetic perspective.
"We didn’t use artificial set lights," Ravi explained. "The entire shoot was done in natural lighting to retain the spirit of the art. Even the sets—erected in an open ground near Hebbal—were designed to reflect different time periods and moods."
Actor Shithil Shetty, who plays the titular role of Chandrhasa, called the project life-changing. "Yakshagana, once confined to just a few districts, is now ready to go global," he said. "Ravi Basrur has given opportunities to real talent and made sure every frame reflects dedication. We even learnt horse riding for our roles. He would explain scenes on the spot with such clarity, and his energy never dipped—not even by evening."
Prasanna Shettigar, who essays the role of the villain Dushtabuddhi, shared, "Ravi Basrur fulfilled a 12-year-old dream with this film. He trusted me over many big names. His energy from morning till late evening was unbelievable. This is a huge leap for Yakshagana."
Writer Pramod Mogabetta added yet another feather to the film’s cap: "I wrote around 60 to 70 songs for this one film alone," he said. " I never imagined such a milestone for our art form. Ravi Basrur has done what many of us only dreamed of—he has brought Yakshagana into the cinematic spotlight with pride."
In a special highlight, Shivrajkumar plays a pivotal role in the film—one that, the makers say, celebrates warriors and delivers a visual feast. "Despite health challenges, he turned up on time and shot with us till evening," Ravi Basrur noted. "I never imagined I would get this kind of support for a project so close to my heart."
With Telugu rights already picked up and plans to release in over 50 theatres on April 18, Veera Chandrahasa is shaping up as a cultural movement. "A Telugu producer said Yakshagana reminded him of the traditions near the Godavari belt," Ravi Basrur shared. "It’s incredible how far this art is travelling."
At 2 hours and 36 minutes, the film’s songs blend classical and folk beats, and the team has already requested the Chief Minister to screen the film for all government school students. "It’s a tribute to heritage—one that deserves to be seen by every child of this land," Ravi Basrur emphasised.
With Hombale Films lending their full support, Ravi Basrur hopes that Veera Chandrahasa will become a landmark film—not just for Kannada cinema, but for Indian cultural storytelling.