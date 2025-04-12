Vidyapati movie review: A bizarre, biting rom-com with a beating heart

What begins like a fairy tale—complete with a superstar, a sudden marriage, and a wide-eyed hero—is quickly upended in Vidyapati, a film that lures you in with charm and comedy, only to plunge into the chaos of ego, identity, and quiet rebellion. Ikkat fame director duo Esham Khan and Haseen Khan's sophomore outing is quirky, messy, and refreshingly self-aware.

Siddhu (Nagabhushan), an ordinary man with an oversized hero complex, finds himself unexpectedly married to Vidya (Malaika Vasupal)—a bona fide cinema superstar. His new identity? Not as a husband per se, but as Vidya’s pati (Vidya’s husband), the plus-one to her fame. That cheeky inversion gives the film its title: Vidyapati.

The film opens with a lively voiceover introducing Vidya, a box-office queen disguised in sunglasses, sneaking out to eat roadside pani puri. Enter Siddhu, whom we first see playing the saviour—rescuing a woman from street harassment with just enough swagger to intrigue Vidya. One coincidence tumbles into another, and suddenly, they’re married. Classic rom-com setup? Not quite.

Director: Easham and Haseen

Cast: Nagabhushan, Malaika Vasupal, Dhananjay, Ramachandra Raju and Srivatsa Shyam

Beneath Siddhu’s affable smile is a man hungry—not for love but for clout. As Vidya basks in adoration, Siddhu fades into her shadow, managing appointments and photo ops while quietly nursing his own ambition.

Enter Jaggu (Garuda Ram), a local rowdy with a Godzilla-sized personality and ego. What starts as a selfie request escalates into an ugly confrontation, ending with Vidya slapping him for his misbehaviour. That slap? It’s more than a reaction—it’s the spark that lights the fuse. Humiliated, Jaggu swears revenge. Siddhu, failing to stand up for his wife, is unceremoniously ousted. Vidya gives him a choice: get an apology from Jaggu or get out of her life. Siddhu disappears. And so begins his brutal descent—from star-studded homes. His bank accounts are frozen, jewellery is pawned, and dignity is traded for scraps. Siddhu crashes back into his hometown, and this is where the film sheds its glossy veneer and finds something far more interesting and close to reality—a raw, middle-class reckoning. In flashbacks, we meet a Siddhu who distanced himself from his father, hid a crucial truth from Vidya, and carried the baggage of a stepmother he never truly accepted.

Amidst the comedic beats, the emotional moments shine. The father–son dynamic, in particular, hits home, adding depth to Siddhu’s character. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Kumara re-enters the picture, and with him, reminders of simpler times—and tougher realities. The local Shanti Pulav cart, run by Siddhu’s father, is on the brink of collapse, symbolising not just economic decay but cultural erasure.