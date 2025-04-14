Dheekshith Shetty marks web series debut with Touch Me Not

Actor Dheekshith Shetty is quietly building a diverse and interesting career across South Indian languages. The actor marking his Kannada debut in Dia to the gritty world of Dasara in Telugu, Dheekshith has moved forward with a steady, story-first mindset that continues to win him fans.

Recently, he made his web series debut with Touch Me Not, now streaming on JioCinema. Playing a curious and youthful character, Dheekshith surprised many with his transformation—looking much younger and bringing fresh energy to the role. His leap into the OTT space marks another step in expanding his range as a performer.

Back in Kannada cinema, the actor who caught attention for his films like Blink and KTM, he has Bank of Bhagyashree gearing up for its release.

Dheekshith will soon be seen in a new Kannada film directed by K Ashoka that will also feature Pruthvi Ambaar. He has also announced a fresh film with Blink director Srinidhi Bengaluru.

In Telugu, he's already gained a strong footing. After his role in Mugguru Monagallu, he has two more films—KJQ and The Girlfriend, where he stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna—lined up for release.

Expanding further, Dheekshith has also stepped into Tamil and Malayalam industries, with shoots currently in progress.

Dheekshith Shetty’s presence in the South Indian film world is only growing stronger—one thoughtful step at a time and now Touch Me Not introducing him to a digital space.