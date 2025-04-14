Surya marks his directorial debut with Power Star Dharage Dodavanu

The muhurat pooja for the Kannada film Power Star Dharege Doddavanu took place recently, kicking off a project that blends fan devotion with the touching theme of eye donation. Director Shashank gave the ceremonial camera start, joined by veteran actor Suchendra Prasad, distributor Ramesh Babu, and other well-wishers.

Directed by debutant Surya—who has worked on over 15 films as an assistant and associate—the story traces back to 2014. Originally written for actor Yash, a teaser was even made using early CGI, but the film never took off. Now, with updates and new energy, the concept has been revived.

The story revolves around a blind child who gains sight and sets out to fulfill a dream, symbolising a devoted fan’s emotional journey. Child artist Gnana Gururaj, known from the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, plays the lead. Theatre actor Palya Sidhi Vilas appears as a sculptor, while Suchendra Prasad plays a pivotal role.

The film will also feature a special CGI appearance of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, using AI-driven visual effects by Siddesh Hiremath (Wish U FX). Cinematography is by Vijay Bhaskar, with music and background score by debutant Anushree Sridhar Murthy. Produced by Pradeep Manjunath of Davangere, the film is set for release on October 29, 2025.