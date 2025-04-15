Amara Premi Arun gets a release date

Amara Premi Arun, a love story written and directed by Praveen Kumar G, is set to be a tribute to the soil, soul, and spirit of Karnataka’s Bayalu Seeme. Set entirely in Ballari, Amara Premi Arun is scheduled to release on April 25 and holds the distinction of being the first Kannada film made entirely in the Ballari dialect and shot fully within the region. This is not just a regional love story; it’s a significant step toward preserving and showcasing a rich linguistic and cultural identity.

Harisharva takes centre stage as Arun, the “Amara Premi”—a passionate, grounded man navigating love, loyalty, and life in his homeland. Deepika Aradhya portrays Kavya, his fierce yet graceful counterpart, capturing the strength of the Seeme woman. Adding heart and humour is Dharmanna Kadur as Ballari Seena, whose presence brings emotional depth and local flavour.

Composer Kiran Ravindranath has scored the music, with lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini, Yogaraj Bhat, and Praveen Kumar G himself. Behind the scenes, cinematographer Praveen S captures the visual essence of the region, with Manu Shedgar as editor. Produced by Olavu Cinema, Amara Premi Arun aims to be a heartfelt celebration of a land, a dialect, and a people through its regional storytelling.

The film, consisting of an ensemble cast, also stars Krithi Bhat, Mahesh Bung, Ranjitha Puttaswamy, Archana Kottige, Shwetha Bhat, Manjamma Jogathi, Radha Ramachandra, Vijayalakshmi Shivamogga, Bala Rajwadi, and Hulugappa Kattimani, among others.