Archana Jois Interview: My role in Yuddhakaanda was hard to shake off

Archana Jois, best known for her powerful portrayal as a young mother in the Yash-starrer KGF, continues to bring depth and strength to her roles. Her next release, Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2, directed by Pavan Bhat and starring Krishna Ajai Rao, sees her in another intense role—this time, in a film that highlights child abuse, safety, and emotional trauma under the theme "Justice delayed is justice denied". The film also features child artist Radnya Rakesh in a significant role.

Addressing how she’s carved a niche for herself in emotionally charged characters, Archana reflects, “I often wonder why I’m chosen for such roles. Yes, it's a privilege to get strong women characters, especially with so much competition around. But I do wish I had more variety. Sometimes it feels like I'm stuck, even when I’m seen as someone who brings value to serious subjects.”

While many label her a ‘content-driven’ actor, Archana has her own take. “I don’t only want female-centric films or strong woman characters. I want stories told from a woman’s point of view—even in commercial cinema. That’s still rare,” she says.

An actor and a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Archana misses the freedom of theatre. “On stage, you’re never boxed in. You can be a protagonist, antagonist, or supporting character. But on screen, they slot you, and it’s hard to move even an inch.”

In Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2, which explores the issue of sexual harassment and delayed justice, Archana says the emotional weight of her role was difficult to leave behind. “There’s a scene where my character shoots in anger—I felt that rage deeply. Every day we read horrific stories. At some point, I hope we don’t become numb to them. I tried to act not just as a mother but as someone imagining what a family must endure.”

“This film is more than a performance. It’s a voice. I’m not just acting—I’m expressing what so many women feel but never say out loud,” she adds.

I could pull off this role with guidance from Ajai Rao and my parents: Radnya Rakesh

Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 also puts the spotlight on eight-year-old Radnya Rakesh. Trained under Bimba and a participant in Ranga Shankara workshops, Radnya makes her debut with this film. While she's already part of two upcoming projects, she admits this sensitive drama was a challenge.

“With guidance from Ajai Rao and my parents, I underwent soft skills training to understand good and bad touch. That helped me act with more maturity,” says Radnya. Her role as Shamili has won praise, with Archana Jois and director Pavan helping shape her performance. Radnya now looks forward to more roles and seeks blessings from the industry to grow in cinema.