Kannada's first AI-based film LOVE YOU set for global release

Kannada cinema is set to witness a piece of the AI revolution in the global film industry with LOVE YOU, which is claimed to be the world’s first fully AI-generated feature film and the first of its kind from Karnataka. Directed and produced by S Narasimhamurthy, LOVE YOU is, as he puts it, “a digital marvel”.

Talking about the film, Narasimhamurthy says, “Every frame, song, dialogue, character animation, lip-sync, and camera movement has been built entirely by artificial intelligence." Behind the code and creativity is AI engineer Nutan, who led the technological vision, while Sundar Raj Gundurao anchored the film’s creative backbone.

With a runtime of 95 minutes and an impressive 12 original songs—all generated by AI—LOVE YOU blurs the lines between man-made art and machine-driven imagination, as per the makers.

“From virtual locations to emotion-packed scenes, the film is a showcase of AI’s potential to match, mimic, and even elevate human storytelling,” Narasimhamurthy adds.

Interestingly, LOVE YOU is also the first-ever AI film to receive a CBFC certificate (U/A), officially making it eligible for theatrical release. “We are stepping into an era where storytelling and technology don’t just co-exist—they co-create. That Kannada cinema leads this frontier fills me with pride,” he says.

LOVE YOU, a romantic drama created entirely by AI, is now gearing up for a global theatrical release in the coming months, with an official date to be announced soon. “This film is a whole new language of storytelling — and it begins right here,” concludes the director.