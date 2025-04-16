Sudeep's ambitious project BRB begins

After years of planning, rewrites, and waiting for the star (and the story) to align, Billa Ranga Baashaa - First Blood (BRB), starring the multifaceted Kichcha Sudeep and helmed by director Anup Bhandari, finally goes on floors today. As the lights come on and the clapperboard snaps shut, Anup Bhandari’s 35th draft transforms into reality. "BRB isn’t just going on floors today. It’s taking off,” Anup says. The film, written by Anup Bhandari, which is said to be a futuristic action-adventure set in the year 2209, will incorporate elements of science fiction. What makes this shoot extraordinary—especially with Sudeep’s presence—is the sheer amount of table work, perseverance, and creative reimagining that went into the film’s pre-production.

“I’m going with the 35th draft, and we’ll begin with an action sequence,” reveals Anup, speaking about the long and winding road to get here. That number—35—says everything about the passion project, carved and recarved over the years, like a sculptor chiselling marble.

The conception of BRB

“The original idea of Billa Ranga Baashaa came to me in 2003. It didn’t have a title back then. I was young and a big fan of Asterix comics and Chandamama stories,” Anup recalls, reminiscing about a time when imagination soared freely. “Those stories used to transport us to a different world. I wanted to create something like that—something that wasn’t rooted in reality.”

Though the idea stayed dormant, it began to sprout again after RangiTaranga's release. “Nirup, my brother, and I were on a flight to the US for a tour. I discussed the idea with him, and that’s when the title just clicked—it was 2015,” says Anup. Even then, it remained on the back burner.

The Sudeep connection

Fast forward to 2018—Anup met Sudeep, who had appreciated the visual storytelling in Rajaratha. “That’s when I pitched two concepts to him: Ashwathamma and Billa Ranga Baashaa. BRB won out. The announcement was made. Work began. But challenges loomed. At that time, the visual effects weren’t up to the mark. It required a Hollywood-level budget, and we didn’t want to compromise or make something that looked bad,” Anup explains. So, BRB was kept on hold temporarily, giving way to another project that would eventually evolve into Vikrant Rona.

“Actually, Vikrant Rona wasn’t even in the picture back then—it emerged from what was originally supposed to be RangiTaranga 2.”

But like a phoenix, BRB kept finding ways to rise again. “After Vikrant Rona, I brought up BRB with Sudeep again. He was enthusiastic. When you have the best weapon, why not fire it?” says Anup.

The longest writing room

Despite the idea being locked in 2018, the screenplay kept evolving. “I wanted to write a screenplay that people can follow, enjoy, and still feel the thrill. I didn’t want to compromise on aesthetics, but I also wanted to keep it linear and appealing,” he shares. Anup is candid about the learning curve. “With RangiTaranga, I explored a lot. With Rajaratha, I tried to experiment more—but it backfired. Vikrant Rona had a non-conventional screenplay and a star like Sudeep. But BRB is different—it’s my first full-fledged commercial film with a straightforward story arc. One that has been fine-tuned to the core. The 35th draft is where I said, ‘Yes. This is it."

Sudeep's involvement, more than just the face

The superstar isn’t just lending his presence—he’s actively involved in shaping the film. “Sudeep has given inputs on character development. When it comes to the story, he listens keenly and gives feedback on where it might lag or need to pick up pace. He understands rhythm,” says Anup.

From the table to the set

In 2024, the makers of Hanu-Man, Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, were keen on collaborating with Anup for the project, and when the latter pitched BRB, there was no hesitation. “They were excited. The chance to work with Sudeep was the cherry on top.”

And now, in 2025—after an idea that began in 2003, matured in 2015, and was shaped, draft by draft, over seven years—the cameras are finally rolling. “It’s surreal,” says Anup. “We’re starting with action, but what we’re really beginning is the culmination of decades of dreams, discussion, and discipline.”