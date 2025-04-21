Bank of Bhagyalakshmi releases first single 'Hara Om', eyes July release

From HK Prakash, the producer behind films like RangiTaranga and Avane Srimannarayana, comes a new venture titled Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, starring Dheekshith Shetty of Dia and Blink fame. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhishek M, who launched the film’s first song, 'Hara Om', under MRT Music (Lahari).
A devotional tribute to Lord Shiva, 'Hara Om', has been composed by Judah Sandy with lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma. Shot with grandeur and spiritual energy, it was choreographed by Usha Bhandari and Darshan, with Usha also appearing in the song.
Lead actor Brinda Acharya, known for Prema Poojyam and Kousalya Supraja Rama, shared, “My day begins with Shiva’s name. After hearing this song, I found myself humming it nonstop.”
Director Abhishek said, “This is my first film as director, though I’ve worked earlier with Simple Suni. I co-run a VFX studio with Rakshit Shetty and Sachin. The song ‘Hara Om’ appears just before the climax and holds emotional weight. We’ve completed the shoot, and this is our first step toward release.”
The film will hit theatres in July—the same month RangiTaranga released a decade ago. “It feels full circle,” said producer HK Prakash. “That was my debut as producer, and this is my sixth film."
Dheekshith Shetty added, “A year after Blink, I’m back. What makes this song special is that it features my guru and my students. Looking forward to seeing Bank of Bhagyalakshmi in theatres soon.