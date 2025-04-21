Bank of Bhagyalakshmi releases first single 'Hara Om', eyes July release

A devotional tribute to Lord Shiva, 'Hara Om', has been composed by Judah Sandy with lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma. Shot with grandeur and spiritual energy, it was choreographed by Usha Bhandari and Darshan, with Usha also appearing in the song.

Lead actor Brinda Acharya, known for Prema Poojyam and Kousalya Supraja Rama, shared, “My day begins with Shiva’s name. After hearing this song, I found myself humming it nonstop.”

Director Abhishek said, “This is my first film as director, though I’ve worked earlier with Simple Suni. I co-run a VFX studio with Rakshit Shetty and Sachin. The song ‘Hara Om’ appears just before the climax and holds emotional weight. We’ve completed the shoot, and this is our first step toward release.”