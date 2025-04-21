Naanu Matthu Gunda-2 eyes release in multiple langauges

The tale of Naanu Matthu Gunda, a heartwarming story about the deep bond between a man and his dog, is all set to continue. The sequel, Naanu Matthu Gunda – 2, is gearing up for release, carrying forward the emotional legacy that touched audiences two and a half years ago. This time, the spotlight isn’t just on humans. Simba, the son of Simbu (the original dog star who passed away after filming just four days), now plays a pivotal role, taking forward his father’s legacy. He’s joined by another four-legged co-star, Bunty, adding even more charm to this soulful tale.

Directed and produced by Raghu Hassan, the sequel sees Rakesh Adiga in the lead, playing the son of Shivraj KR Pete’s character in the original. Rachana Inder joins as the female lead. “We had the sequel story ready during the first part itself,” revealed Raghu. “It blends emotion, divine themes, and a social message.”