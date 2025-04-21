Rachana Inder Interview: I’m not chasing any image—just experiences

“I wanted to act since school. And God’s been kind—people are accepting me, and I’m grateful. But I’ve also made conscious choices. I want to do films I love—seven more, ten more—bring them on! Love Mocktail gave me that warmth. After that, there was Harikathe Alla Girikathe, the opportunity to work with Rishab Shetty, and Love 360, directed by Shashank, which was a love thriller. I even did a fun ride like Triple Riding with Ganesh. I was craving that fictional commercial high—Firefly gave me that vibe. Coming up next is Naalkane Aayama – Fourth Dimension, a thriller. Basically, each genre gives you something new to play with. I want to feel all kinds of roles. I’m not chasing any image—just experiences," she says.

Director Vamshi Krishna calls Firefly a Gen Z film. So how does Rachana describe that? She thinks aloud, “Gen Z—those born around the 2000s—live and think differently. They spend their time differently too. We grew up needing fresh air. Playing outside was mandatory. But now, the lifestyle has shifted. The way emotions are expressed, the way problems are handled—it’s all changed.”

And where does Rachana fit in? “I am a Gen Z girl, but I think I lean more toward being a millennial. I’m the youngest in my family, but I was brought up by millennials. So I carry that blend.”