Rachana Inder Interview: I’m not chasing any image—just experiences

There’s a quiet confidence about Rachana Inder, one that doesn’t demand attention but holds it with ease. She doesn’t push herself into the spotlight; instead, she lets her performances speak for themselves. From her debut in Love Mocktail to her upcoming film, Firefly, Rachana has embraced an acting journey that’s instinctive, evolving, and rooted in passion. “I think it’s because I never had any expectations,” she begins, reflecting on Firefly. “I didn’t go in thinking I’m the heroine or the lead. I play Neha—she enters Vicky’s life, and that moment changes the story. She completes it. It’s not about the hero or heroine. It’s about being a piece of the puzzle in his life,” adds Rachana, as she gears up for the film’s release on April 24, coinciding with Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.
Firefly marks the maiden feature film production of Niveditha Shivarajkumar, under the Sri Muthu Creations banner. Directed by Vamshi Krishna—who also plays the lead—the film promises something different, with Abhilash Kalahathi handling cinematography and Charan Raj composing the music.
What sets Firefly apart, says Rachana, isn’t just the story but the atmosphere it creates. “Firefly by Vamshi Krishna is not your regular film. The director and actor has attempted something new—something I haven’t seen in this industry before,” she says, as she continues to explain. “As a character, he believes emotions aren’t just expressed by people. The camera shows them. The colour of the house, the equipment lying around—everything reflects emotion. In Vicky’s world, life isn’t perfect. That’s why he meets another imperfect person. That connection—that shared imperfection—is what makes the story special.”
She admits, “I had a brief about my character, but not the entire flow. That’s the kind of trust Vamshi has in his actors—and I love that. I’m also really curious to watch it in theatres.”
Rachana doesn’t shy away from experimenting with genres. From dreamy love stories to sci-fi thrillers, she’s drawn to stories that speak to her.
“I wanted to act since school. And God’s been kind—people are accepting me, and I’m grateful. But I’ve also made conscious choices. I want to do films I love—seven more, ten more—bring them on! Love Mocktail gave me that warmth. After that, there was Harikathe Alla Girikathe, the opportunity to work with Rishab Shetty, and Love 360, directed by Shashank, which was a love thriller. I even did a fun ride like Triple Riding with Ganesh. I was craving that fictional commercial high—Firefly gave me that vibe. Coming up next is Naalkane Aayama – Fourth Dimension, a thriller. Basically, each genre gives you something new to play with. I want to feel all kinds of roles. I’m not chasing any image—just experiences," she says.
Director Vamshi Krishna calls Firefly a Gen Z film. So how does Rachana describe that? She thinks aloud, “Gen Z—those born around the 2000s—live and think differently. They spend their time differently too. We grew up needing fresh air. Playing outside was mandatory. But now, the lifestyle has shifted. The way emotions are expressed, the way problems are handled—it’s all changed.”
And where does Rachana fit in? “I am a Gen Z girl, but I think I lean more toward being a millennial. I’m the youngest in my family, but I was brought up by millennials. So I carry that blend.”
She’s also impressed by how Firefly handles mental health. “People used to hide things like depression or anxiety. But now, it’s being acknowledged. Take Vicky, for instance—he isn’t ready to speak about it. But society needs to understand, listen, and give space. That’s what Gen Z needs too—more understanding, less judgement.”
Rachana also has Naanu Matthu Gunda 2, with Rakesh Adiga, ready for release, and Spark alongside Niranjan Sudhindra, which is currently under production.
With every project, Rachana Inder likes to grow—unafraid to take risks, eager to evolve, and always curious. “This journey is about becoming,” she says. “I want to keep choosing what I love—and I hope the audience continues to love that I’m just being myself.”