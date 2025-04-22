Rishi and Abhimanyu Kashinath to star in Mangalaapuram

Actor Rishi, who has carved a niche by picking offbeat scripts, is back with yet another intriguing project. This time, he’s teaming up with a Mangaluru-based crew for Mangalaapuram, a film that promises a mix of suspense, mystery, and elements of faith. Directed by Ranjith Raj Suvarna—known for Tulu films such as Umil and Dombaraata—Mangalaapuram brings together an exciting new pairing. Rishi will be sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Kashinath, the son of the late legendary actor-filmmaker Kashinath, for the first time.
The film’s first-look poster was released recently, offering a glimpse into a world that blends small-town vibes with a murder mystery. Set in a fictional town, Mangalaapuram explores themes of belief, superstition, and miracles, hinting at a layered narrative.
While Rishi was last seen in Rudra Garuda Purana, a film that blended mythology with humour, Abhimanyu made his presence felt in Soori Loves Sandhya. With Mangalaapuram, both actors step into a fresh narrative space that explores the unexplained and the uncanny.
The film is produced by debutants Vidwan Prasanna Tantri Moodbidri and Ram Prasad, who are stepping into Kannada with this venture. Anoop Seelin is on board as the music director, and Abhishek Kasargod will be collaborating as cinematographer.
Shooting for Mangalaapuram is scheduled to begin in June, with locations spread across Karkala, Thirthahalli, Madikeri, and Bengaluru. With an intriguing premise and a fresh onscreen duo, Mangalaapuram is one to keep an eye on.