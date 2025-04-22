Rishi and Abhimanyu Kashinath to star in Mangalaapuram

The film’s first-look poster was released recently, offering a glimpse into a world that blends small-town vibes with a murder mystery. Set in a fictional town, Mangalaapuram explores themes of belief, superstition, and miracles, hinting at a layered narrative.

While Rishi was last seen in Rudra Garuda Purana, a film that blended mythology with humour, Abhimanyu made his presence felt in Soori Loves Sandhya. With Mangalaapuram, both actors step into a fresh narrative space that explores the unexplained and the uncanny.