Yash begins Ramayana with divine blessings

Yash, the Rocking Star, who recently wrapped a major schedule of his gritty action thriller Toxic, will simultaneously begin filming for Ramayana: Part 1 in Mumbai this week. Before stepping into the grand role of Raavan, Yash visited the sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, staying true to his long-held tradition of beginning each film project with divine blessings.
“I am a big devotee of Lord Shiva, and he is our home deity. The vibration at the temple is very unique—I lost track of time while sitting in front of God and chanting. I prayed for everyone’s happiness, good health, and prosperity,” Yash shared.
The much-awaited film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, brings together a brilliant cast—with Ranbir Kapoor playing Ram and Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Yash, who steps into the powerful role of Raavan, not only stars in the film but is also co-producing it under his banner, Monster Mind Creations, along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Malhotra, one of the most influential names in Indian and Hollywood cinema, is backing what’s being described as Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological film to date. With stunning visuals, cutting-edge technology, and a fresh storytelling approach, Ramayana is being shaped for a global audience.
Known for his sharp vision and passion for detail, Yash has been deeply involved behind the scenes. The actor is said to be fully immersed in preparing for his challenging role—one that blends intensity and depth.
The film is set to unfold over two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 aiming for a grand Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
Meanwhile, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has taken a short break and is set to resume shooting in May, with plans for an April 2026 release. While Toxic promises raw, intense action, Ramayana will showcase Yash in a regal, mythological avatar—two drastically different characters that reflect his evolving cinematic journey.
With both films on the floor, fans across India and the world can look forward to a thrilling double treat from Yash—two dynamic roles, two distinct worlds, and one unstoppable star.