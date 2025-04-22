Yash begins Ramayana with divine blessings

Yash, the Rocking Star, who recently wrapped a major schedule of his gritty action thriller Toxic, will simultaneously begin filming for Ramayana: Part 1 in Mumbai this week. Before stepping into the grand role of Raavan, Yash visited the sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, staying true to his long-held tradition of beginning each film project with divine blessings.

“I am a big devotee of Lord Shiva, and he is our home deity. The vibration at the temple is very unique—I lost track of time while sitting in front of God and chanting. I prayed for everyone’s happiness, good health, and prosperity,” Yash shared.