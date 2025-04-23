Chandan Shetty Interview: Hope people accept me with same love they’ve given my music

It’s not every day that a chart-topping singer steps into the shoes of a film hero—and gets a crowd cheering. But that’s exactly what happened when Suthradaari’s title track was unveiled recently in front of a lively gathering. As the film gears up for release on May 9, Chandan Shetty—known for his rap anthems, musical hits, and distinctive voice—is all set to make his silver screen debut as a lead actor in Suthradaari, a film bankrolled by event impresario and filmmaker Navarasan.

“I’ve always been called a singer, a performer. But deep inside, I carried my father’s dream—to see me as a hero one day. And that day is May 9,” said an emotional Chandan, addressing the crowd after the title song launch. “I’ve worn many hats in the industry, but this film gives me a new identity—that of a lead actor. I hope people accept me with the same love they’ve always given me as a musician.”

The film is produced by Navarasan, the man behind more than 1800 film events across languages under the Eagle Media Creations banner. “This is more than just a song launch—it’s the beginning of something special,” said Navarasan. “Suthradaari has been close to my heart since day one. I thank everyone who’s stood by me through this journey. Vijay Eshwar’s lyrics carry weight, and Chandan’s voice and music elevate them further. I truly believe this song will connect with every listener.”

The title song is being released under A2 Music. It has already started making waves online, following the unexpected success of the earlier 'Dash' song from the film.

Chandan added, “I play a police officer in this story, and it’s a role that challenged and excited me. Working with Apoorva, Sanjana Anand, Tabla Nani, and the rest of the cast has been a rewarding experience. Navarasan sir believed in me when I hadn’t yet believed in myself as a hero. That trust means everything.”