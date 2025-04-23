Kushee Ravi Interview: Medium may change, but an actor’s commitment remains constant

Kushee Ravi, who rose to fame with the heartrending film Dia, is stepping into new territory with Ayyana Mane, ZEE5’s first original Kannada web series. For an actor who values rehearsals, method acting, and staying true to the script, this shift to OTT is as thoughtful as it is thrilling. “I wasn’t fully prepared for OTT,” Kushee says honestly. “But Dia got noticed only after its OTT run. That’s when other industries began noticing me too. So yes, I do understand its power.”

Does she see OTT as the future? “Partially,” she reflects. “The theatre experience can’t be replicated at home. But we have to evolve with the times. I’m aligning with the present.”

Everything about Ayyana Mane felt fresh—a new format, a new schedule, a new mindset. “When director Ramesh Indira approached me, he didn’t even mention it was a web series,” she recalls. “He simply said, ‘Come hear a narration.’ I was on my toes. He’s such a phenomenal actor—and what many don’t realise is how unique he is as a director too.”

It was Indira’s sensitivity towards women characters that drew Kushee in. “When I heard his vision for Ayyana Mane, I knew it would be creative, well-planned, and deeply rehearsed. And knowing it’s ZEE5’s first Kannada web original only added to the excitement.”

Set in 1990s Chikkamagaluru, the series is a crime thriller about a joint family living in a bungalow. Three daughters-in-law have died under mysterious circumstances. When Kushee’s character becomes the fourth bride in the family, she sets out to uncover the truth. Produced by Shruthi Naidu, the series blends suspense with deep-rooted family emotions. The cast also includes Akshaya Naik, Manasi Sudhir, and Vijay Shobharaj.