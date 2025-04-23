Kushee Ravi Interview: Medium may change, but an actor’s commitment remains constant

Kushee Ravi, who rose to fame with the heartrending film Dia, is stepping into new territory with Ayyana Mane, ZEE5’s first original Kannada web series. For an actor who values rehearsals, method acting, and staying true to the script, this shift to OTT is as thoughtful as it is thrilling. “I wasn’t fully prepared for OTT,” Kushee says honestly. “But Dia got noticed only after its OTT run. That’s when other industries began noticing me too. So yes, I do understand its power.”
Does she see OTT as the future? “Partially,” she reflects. “The theatre experience can’t be replicated at home. But we have to evolve with the times. I’m aligning with the present.”
Everything about Ayyana Mane felt fresh—a new format, a new schedule, a new mindset. “When director Ramesh Indira approached me, he didn’t even mention it was a web series,” she recalls. “He simply said, ‘Come hear a narration.’ I was on my toes. He’s such a phenomenal actor—and what many don’t realise is how unique he is as a director too.”
It was Indira’s sensitivity towards women characters that drew Kushee in. “When I heard his vision for Ayyana Mane, I knew it would be creative, well-planned, and deeply rehearsed. And knowing it’s ZEE5’s first Kannada web original only added to the excitement.”
Set in 1990s Chikkamagaluru, the series is a crime thriller about a joint family living in a bungalow. Three daughters-in-law have died under mysterious circumstances. When Kushee’s character becomes the fourth bride in the family, she sets out to uncover the truth. Produced by Shruthi Naidu, the series blends suspense with deep-rooted family emotions. The cast also includes Akshaya Naik, Manasi Sudhir, and Vijay Shobharaj.
The story also touches upon the fictional worship of Kondayya Daiva—a spiritual force inspired by Daiva traditions of coastal Karnataka. “This is not a Kantara copy,” Kushee clarifies. “It’s a completely different tale, rooted in another region and culture.”
Shot in just 20 days, the series combines mystery, thrill, and emotional resonance. “I play a soft-spoken girl, newly married into a large household. Like many women of the ’90s, she’s raised to adjust and stay quiet. But she evolves. She grows stronger. She starts to speak up.”
To prepare, Kushee immersed herself in the era. “The early ’90s aren’t well documented, so I turned to old films—Sudharani, Soundarya—to study their body language. I spoke to my amma and ajji about their early married days. My mom grew up in a joint family and gave me amazing insights.”
On set, Indira’s clarity was a huge asset. “He’s a true visionary. He watched every scene with a sharp eye. If something didn’t click, he would rework it instantly. I just had to follow. That kind of creative guidance is rare.”
Even as she makes her OTT debut, Kushee hasn’t left cinema behind. “I have five films at different stages,” she says with pride. “There’s Son of Muthanna, Naaku Thanti—an anthology that might go bilingual—One Way, which is a bold indie experiment, and Neethi, a film that walks the line between mainstream and artistic cinema. I’m excited to see them on the big screen.”
Balancing both worlds is her focus now. “I want to explore cinema and OTT. I believe in versatility, but I also want to stay grounded in what I do.”
She signs off with a sentiment that rings true for many actors making the leap: “Medium may change, but an actor’s commitment remains constant. And when it’s the first of its kind, it stays special.”