Niveditha Shivarajkumar Interview: People want stories that speak to them, no matter the language

With a family like hers, comparisons are inevitable. But Niveditha sees it differently. “I never really felt the pressure. The time when Ajji (Parvathamma Rajkumar) produced films was a completely different era. Her achievements are huge. I’m just starting. I don’t want to carry that weight—I want to focus on what feels right now and what the audience connects with.”

The charm of older films is undeniable, she says. “It was a beautiful era. But times change. Audiences evolve. And we have to move with them.”

Today, making a film isn’t just about regional pride—it’s a global competition. “We’re not just competing with Kannada cinema anymore. We’re up against every language, every platform. We can’t put out average content and expect it to work. People want stories that speak to them, no matter the language.”

Luckily, she has a wise advisor close to home—her father, Shivanna. “Appa is very updated. He watches everything—even before I do. He’s so in tune with world cinema. Apart from him, I usually bounce ideas off my team and a close group of friends.”