Niveditha Shivarajkumar Interview: People want stories that speak to them, no matter the language

Acting and filmmaking run deep in the Rajkumar family. And it’s the women who have quietly, yet powerfully, led from the front. It all began with the legendary Parvathamma Rajkumar, a woman who not only stood beside a superstar but built an empire. Today, that legacy takes a glowing new shape with Niveditha Shivarajkumar, who is stepping into her first feature film production with Firefly.
What nudged Niveditha towards the family tradition when today’s world offers women endless paths to explore? “Growing up, it wasn’t on my mind. I was confused when the time came to choose what I really wanted. Business was an option, but I felt drawn to what was already part of our family’s identity. Production had a solid foundation. That’s when I started with television. It helped me understand the basics, step by step,” she shares.
“Even though I had the opportunity to produce a film for my dad (Shivanna), I decided to go with a web series first—Hate You Romeo. I wanted to build my own niche, do something fresh. It was new for Kannada. And for me, that was just the beginning. Producing wasn’t just a passion—it was a practical decision that grew into something I genuinely started loving."
So, how did Firefly fall into place? “The way we approached the film was very different. Vamshi Krishna (the director) and I worked together for two years, trying to pitch web series. So I knew how he thought. I liked his energy. He got my wavelength, and when we were searching for good content, Firefly just fell into place,” she says.
As a content consumer, Niveditha enjoys a mix of film types. “Slice of life is my favourite,” she smiles. “I also love slow-burn dramas, deep emotions, and a good thriller.”
With a family like hers, comparisons are inevitable. But Niveditha sees it differently. “I never really felt the pressure. The time when Ajji (Parvathamma Rajkumar) produced films was a completely different era. Her achievements are huge. I’m just starting. I don’t want to carry that weight—I want to focus on what feels right now and what the audience connects with.”
The charm of older films is undeniable, she says. “It was a beautiful era. But times change. Audiences evolve. And we have to move with them.”
Today, making a film isn’t just about regional pride—it’s a global competition. “We’re not just competing with Kannada cinema anymore. We’re up against every language, every platform. We can’t put out average content and expect it to work. People want stories that speak to them, no matter the language.”
Luckily, she has a wise advisor close to home—her father, Shivanna. “Appa is very updated. He watches everything—even before I do. He’s so in tune with world cinema. Apart from him, I usually bounce ideas off my team and a close group of friends.”
On handling the financial side of her debut venture, Niveditha is quietly confident. “I planned everything well in advance. Nothing came as a shock. I was ready.”
As Firefly gets ready for release this week, there’s a buzz in the air. “We’ve put everything into this film. No one sets out to make a bad movie. We’ve worked hard, with love and care. Now, we just hope people receive it with open hearts.” From legacy to learning and tradition to transformation—Niveditha Shivarajkumar isn’t just carrying the torch. She’s lighting a new path with it.