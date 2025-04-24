Vamshi Krishna Interview: Firefly gave me ten years worth of experience in just two

For someone like Vamshi Krishna, stepping into the spotlight as a first-time director and lead actor in the latest Kannada film Firefly wasn't just a career move—it’s the realisation of a long-standing dream. “Every business comes with its own challenges. But cinema is something I’ve always dreamt of,” says Vamshi, who likens the ups and downs of the film industry to the stock market. “You need patience. You ride the highs and lows, and when things start to rise, you hold on. That’s how we made it here.”

Though Vamshi is no stranger to the Kannada film industry, Firefly marks a major personal milestone: his directorial debut. But that wasn’t always the plan for Vamshi. “I initially wanted to be an actor,” he says. “But no one rolls out a red carpet for you in this industry. I started as an assistant director on Maya Bazaar, and that’s when I really connected with cinema. Eventually, I decided to take a leap.” He wrote the script for Firefly intending only to direct it. But when he couldn’t find the right actor to fit the lead role, plans changed. “I was looking for someone in their mid-twenties but couldn’t find the right fit. That’s when I asked the production house if I could do it myself. They watched my earlier short films and backed me completely. That’s how I ended up directing and acting.”

What makes Firefly stand out, Vamshi says, is its storytelling style and visual presentation. “Any story, I believe, can be traced back to something like the Mahabharata. But how you tell it—that’s where the difference lies. As a viewer, I always felt that Kannada films could use stronger visual storytelling. That became my focus.” At its heart, Firefly is a family drama that follows the journey of a young man, with a narrative that blends emotional depth and entertainment. “I’m not claiming it’s something entirely new,” he says modestly, while adding, “but it’s fresh in the way it’s presented. It has a strong Gen Z energy—the way today’s youth handle emotions like loneliness is different. Ten years ago, people had a millennial mindset. Today, things have evolved, and the film reflects that change.”

Some elements of Firefly are deeply personal. “There was a phase in my life when I felt stuck—like the world was moving on and I wasn’t. I was trying to find producers for this film. Friends around me were growing in their careers, and I felt like I was just holding onto a script. That feeling shaped a big part of this story.” With a background in mechanical engineering, Vamshi knows what it means to go against the grain. “It wasn’t easy watching others succeed while I was still pitching my vision. But those experiences became the emotional backbone of Firefly.”

Balancing acting and directing came with its own set of challenges. “Direction needed a lot of prep. I had to think both behind the camera and in front of it. Convincing the team, answering questions, staying in character—it wasn’t easy. I had to do more homework than a typical director. But I learnt so much in the process. As a director, I now know there’s never full satisfaction—but that’s what keeps you growing.”

Firefly is produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar under Muthu Creations, a banner closely tied to the legendary Rajkumar family. “People said, ‘You’re lucky, but be careful—it’s a Rajkumar banner and Niveditha's first production venture.’ That brought responsibility,” Vamshi reflects. “But it also motivated me. Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) gave me the best advice—just focus on the work. There’s no shortcut.” He recalls his first narration at the family home. “I was nervous. I had this whole intro planned. But Shivanna cut to the chase—‘Tell me the story.’ That focus was inspiring. I noticed a photo of him in an award, and it gave me strength, and I had the best support from the family, including the cast, crew and locations."

Now, with the film out in theatres, Vamshi looks back at the journey with a quiet sense of achievement. “Firefly gave me what might have taken ten years of experience in just two,” he says, adding," “It's my journey, my risks, my dreams. And now, I just hope people feel the spark we tried to create.”